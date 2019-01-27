City Hall prosecutor who testified before COI banished to guard incinerator

Ranks of the City Constabulary of the Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC) are asking the Local Government Commission (LGC) to investigate a clear case of victimization of one of their own.

Lance Corporal Quacey Baveghems was reportedly sent to provide security services to the M&CC’s Princes Street incinerator compound.

In that compound are several old trucks and other equipment. The guard hut that Baveghems was relegated to is a small affair.

It would have been a major step-down for a man who once prosecuted scores of cases for the M&CC and who bravely testified last year before the COI headed by Justice (Ret’d) Cecil Kennard.

His testimony would have been crucial to the findings of the COI which called for a number of M&CC officials to be penalized and investigated for possible criminal charges.

According to insiders, Baveghems was sent off one week after he testified in October.

He has reportedly since asked to meet the new mayor, Ubraj Narine, to reverse the posting.

The prosecutor had been with the City Council for 12 years, serving in different capacity including heading the Traffic Management Unit and Anti-Crime Unit.

Baveghems came to limelight last year after he reported a senior Constabulary official for sexual abuse of a teen prisoner.

However, he was sacked by a City Hall official who was under fire for several things. The rank had accused Clifton Pellew of sexual assault. Pellew is before the courts.

Baveghems allegedly stumbled on to Pellew during the act with the teen and reported it to the Chief Constable Andrew Foo. He submitted a statement.

Pellew was eventually dismissed. Shockingly, so too was Baveghems.

Pellew was later reinstated and sent on administrative leave. Baveghems was eventually returned to duty.

He later testified to the COI that ranks were forced to buy their own uniforms.

He also complained that dues for the National Insurance Scheme and tax deductions were not being remitted.

Last week, the Local Government Commission sacked Town Clerk, Royston King, as part of the recommendations of the COI findings.