Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks DIH objects to GRA’s additional $534,000 corporation tax

Jan 27, 2019 News 0

Banks DIH, yesterday, signaled their resistance to a notice of assessment (NoA) by Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for additional corporation tax, amounting to $534,416.

Director, Clifford Reis

At its Annual General Meeting, yesterday, the Director, Clifford Reis spoke of the NoA the company received from GRA, since the company’s claim for deduction for impairment losses, was rejected, on financial assets in relation to the years of income ended September 30, 2010 to 2012, and 2014 to 2016, inclusive.
The company notes that accounting policy on impairment losses on financial assets, as described in their financial statements, recognises the company’s obligation to comply with provisioning requirements contained in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the Supervision Guidelines issued by the Bank of Guyana.
For purposes of its corporation tax computations, the company claimed impairment losses on financial assets as determined under IFRS, in accordance with Section 16(I)(e) of the Income Tax Act, which provides for the deduction of provisions for bad and doubtful debts incurred in a trade or business.

Banks DIH’s shareholders and customers at its Annual General Meeting, 2019

The company is not in agreement with the Assessments raised by GRA and intends to file objections, as provided for under the Income Tax Act.
Reis said that the company will continue to evaluate its “traditional business model to create wealth for shareholders through the creation of new synergies, the implementation of finance and marketing initiatives and, continuing emphasis on cost reduction strategies.”

More in this category

Sports

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on...

Jan 27, 2019

  The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super...
Read More
Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup Qualification with physical evaluation

Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup...

Jan 27, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie...

Jan 27, 2019

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Jan 27, 2019

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite...

Jan 27, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers,...

Jan 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]