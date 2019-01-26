We will disregard privatizations post no-confidence motion- Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is adamant that the Coalition Government fell since December 21, last, due to the passage of the no-confidence motion. Therefore, Government is in caretaker mode and should only be operating routinely, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo contends.

But, the government is not subscribing to that notion. Citing its concerns about the manner in which the motion was passed, the government has turned to the court and insists that it is “business as usual” until such time as a court ruling is made.

As such, the government continues to follow its agenda.

An issue of contention on Government’s agenda is the privatization of closed sugar estates.

While Government is deliberating on proposals submitted since last year November for the sale of the three estates belonging to GuySuCo, Jagdeo, the PPP General Secretary is saying that any sale affected would be considered null and void by a PPP government.

At his weekly press conference held on Thursday, Jagdeo told the media, “(PPP) would not recognize any deals that are not the routine. When I speak about the routine function of government, it doesn’t involve privatization now.

“Any privatization done in this period with a government that should have resigned; a government that is operating in a caretaker capacity would be seen as an illegal arrangement.”

Jagdeo was asked specifically if the PPP would consider honouring the sale of GuySuCo estates.

He responded in the negative citing his same “caretaker” point.

Jagdeo said, “This is only making money for a few people and they know this.”

He then questioned, “Which investor is going to want to come now and sign a deal with a fallen government? Unless you are one of those underhand types of people who think you can get a quick lucrative deal before a new government gets into office.”

The Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), has been entrusted with responsibility for four shuttered estates: Rose Hall, and Skeldon, East Demerara (Enmore) and Wales. With the exception of Wales, the others were put up for sale.

GuySuCo is still operating the Albion, Blairmont, and Uitvlugt estates, which it has been charged with turning around.

The move to privatize some of the sugar estates in Guyana gained momentum last November after several bids were received and 10 envelopes had been publicly opened.

The position being taken now by the PPP to not honour the transactions is one that was taken by former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan. In the run up to the 1992 elections, Dr. Jagan vowed not to honour the deals made by the People’s National Congress (PNC) Government regarding Barama, Omai and GTT.

However, upon assumption of Office, Dr. Jagan continued relations with the companies. He was compelled to honour every agreement. He even revisited the agreements to see if the agreements were weak. They could not have been better.

Further, in the run up to the 2015 elections, the APNU+AFC had promised to take back plots of land and buildings the PPP/C Government sold to businessmen men like Eddie Boyer, Ed Ahmad and Gerry Gouveia. That is still to happen.

Another election is around the corner and those properties remain with the businessmen.