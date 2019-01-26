WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

The second edition of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) Farmers Cup T20 tournament is set to commence tomorrow with Sans Souci facing G Square Cavaliers at 09:00hrs and Sans Souci Jaguars

Cleon Venture

playing Maria’s Pleasure at 13:00hrs. Both matches will be played at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Sans Souci will look to the likes of Wayne Osborne, Seon Venture, Cleon Venture, Devon Rambaran and Kamal Khan to give them a positive start to the tournament, while G Square Cavaliers, which is based in Belle Plaine, will depend on Lokram Narine, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindyal, Satnarine Sahadeo and Romario Stephen.

Leorayan Ramlakhan

Sans Souci Jaguars will have Zameer Zaman, Nokta Moses, Beesham Moses, Derwin Daniels, Safraz Mohamed and Gladewin Henry in their line up, while Maria’s Pleasure include Kennard Lewis, Bernard Lewis, Marsh Singh, Mahadeo Ramdeo, Kurt Graham and Leorayan Ramlakhan.

Satnarine Sahadeo

Zameer Zaman

