WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
The second edition of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) Farmers Cup T20 tournament is set to commence tomorrow with Sans Souci facing G Square Cavaliers at 09:00hrs and Sans Souci Jaguars
playing Maria’s Pleasure at 13:00hrs. Both matches will be played at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Sans Souci will look to the likes of Wayne Osborne, Seon Venture, Cleon Venture, Devon Rambaran and Kamal Khan to give them a positive start to the tournament, while G Square Cavaliers, which is based in Belle Plaine, will depend on Lokram Narine, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindyal, Satnarine Sahadeo and Romario Stephen.
Sans Souci Jaguars will have Zameer Zaman, Nokta Moses, Beesham Moses, Derwin Daniels, Safraz Mohamed and Gladewin Henry in their line up, while Maria’s Pleasure include Kennard Lewis, Bernard Lewis, Marsh Singh, Mahadeo Ramdeo, Kurt Graham and Leorayan Ramlakhan.
Jan 26, 2019During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
At today’s meeting at the Umana Yana, AFC leaders will repeat ad nauseam what Khemraj Ramjattan told the media last week.... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]