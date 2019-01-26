Vagrants remanded for stealing female undergarments

Two vagrants, Leslie Ferdinand and Harry Bahamie, were yesterday remanded to prison after they allegedly stole a quantity of female undergarments.

Leslie was brought to court without any shirt and had to be taken by police officers to be properly dressed to appear before a magistrate. They were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that on January 23, 2019 at Stabroek Market Wharf, they stole a quantity of bras, slippers and panties all amounting to a total value of $391,000.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read out to them.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds that they are unemployed and have no fixed place of abode. Also it was noted by the prosecutor that some of the articles were recovered in the men’s possession.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly then remanded the men to prison until March 1, 2019