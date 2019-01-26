Rape accused on $150,000 bail

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A taxi driver, who is charged with rape, was on Monday granted bail to the tune of $150,000, after he appeared in the Charity Magistrate’s Court.
The rape accused Sherwin Patterson, 26, of 3 Zorg, Essequibo Coast, made his first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate Court last Monday.
Patterson who works as a taxi driver was charged for rape of a 15-year-old girl between September 14 and September 18, 2018.
The accused who was represented by an attorney on last Monday was not required to plead to the charge.
Jan 26, 2019During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
At today’s meeting at the Umana Yana, AFC leaders will repeat ad nauseam what Khemraj Ramjattan told the media last week.... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]