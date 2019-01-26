Rape accused on $150,000 bail

A taxi driver, who is charged with rape, was on Monday granted bail to the tune of $150,000, after he appeared in the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

The rape accused Sherwin Patterson, 26, of 3 Zorg, Essequibo Coast, made his first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate Court last Monday.

Patterson who works as a taxi driver was charged for rape of a 15-year-old girl between September 14 and September 18, 2018.

The accused who was represented by an attorney on last Monday was not required to plead to the charge.