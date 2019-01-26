Police Public Relations personnel, others undergo training as reform continues

The Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Department is among the first to undergo training as part of the Force’s reform process.

On Tuesday, ranks of the department took part in a workshop in Media Relations and Communications Skills, which was facilitated by two high ranking Media Relations and Communications Specialists from the United Kingdom.

Dr. Joan Boyd and Ms. Susan Corbett traveled to Guyana a week ago. They met with the Force’s Top Brass and shortly after began working with the PRO (Public Relations Officer) and his team, in efforts to advance their capabilities in the disciplines of communication and Public Relations as well as highlighting necessary departmental upgrades, which would coincide with best practices of modern policing.

The training consisted of the fundamentals of reporting as well as guidelines for effective communication aimed at internal and external audiences. The ranks also received advice from Senior Crime Journalism Mr. Rabindra Rooplall of the Guyana Chronicle.

Dr. Boyd and Ms. Corbett who are here through the auspices of the British High Commission have worked as journalists in Northern Ireland and have also worked very closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and are reputable Media Consultants spanning the areas of Public Relations, Communications, Crisis Communications, Journalism, Media Relations, Corporate Communications and Social Media.

The programme concluded on Wednesday at the Officers’ Training Centre where the Force’s Community Relations Officers, the Divisional correspondents from all Policing Divisions and two representatives from the Guyana Prison Service will undergo a similar type of training in communication skills.

Last October, Commissioner Leslie James promised a reformed Police Force by March. This was corroborated by President David Granger at the opening of the Annual Officers’ Conference. He reiterated the need for incorruptible, professional and unbiased policemen and women.