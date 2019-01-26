Opposition briefs CARICOM delegation on no-confidence vote

The Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, MP, yesterday met with the Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis an d team, including CARICOM-Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

The meeting took place at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, 304 Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

The meeting discussed the no-confidence motion against the current Coalition Government, among other things.

Also at the meeting were PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali; Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira; and MP, Juan Edghill.