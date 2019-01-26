Nations student expelled after threat to shoot-up school

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A School of the Nations student has been expelled and is now being questioned by the police over a threat to shoot up the learning institution.
Parents reportedly kept their children away from the New Market Street school yesterday out of fear.
According to reports, the accused, said to be a third or fourth form student, had returned from overseas.
In a social media post this week, he purportedly had this to say:
“Glock hold 16 shots
If you value your life, don’t come to school friday (sic)”.
However, persons who saw the post on Thursday were not taking it lightly. They complained to the school’s management.
He was expelled later in the day and security beefed up.
According to Dr. Brian O’Toole, Director of Nations, the student allegedly made the threat on Facebook but “…posted another one of aggressive act and we (since) put it in hands of police.”
He said that the school’s management met with the Parent/Teacher’s Association and that the matter is being investigated.
“Whether in jest or temper, we can’t tolerate that. It is serious.”
O’Toole did not offer any motive for the threats by the student.
“As it is now in the hands of the police, we have been advised if there is any request from the media, the requests should be referred to the police.”
