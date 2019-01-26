It easier to ketch people than fowl

When dem boys was young and dem want to mek ‘bush cook’, dem use to see who fowl dem could ketch. And ketching fowl is not easy. Sometimes it easier to ketch people.

When dem boys want ketch fowl, dem would throw rice pon de ground and lead it to a trap. The fowl would follow and pick de rice grain till it reach de trap. Is de same thing wid people. When some politicians want to trap people, dem does play music and de people does follow till de music stop.

Jagdeo was a country boy, suh he know bout rice grains to ketch fowl and he know bout music to lead people. He so smart dat he done cast rice grains and playing music fuh dem sugar workers. He tell dem dat if dem vote fuh him, he gon open back dem sugar estates wha Soulja Bai close.

On Thursday a reporter ask him how he can open de sugar estates knowing dat dem can’t mek money and dem gon drain de economy. De man remember dat is dem sugar estates dat give him most of his money. He collect de lion’s share from the US$200 million dat go to build de Skeldon factory. Dat is why de factory can’t wuk to dis day.

At de same time, de treasury keep pouring money into de sugar industry like when water flowing over Kaieteur Falls.

Thursday, Jagdeo tell de reporter dat he know dat de sugar can’t mek money but it mek more sense, at least to him, to keep de sugar factories open. He she, he gon tek de oil money and keep pouring it into sugar. Normally, people does pour sugar into things to mek it sweet.

Well dem boys want to know if dat is not wasting money. Is like if he lining up dem cane cutters every week and sharing out money fuh nutten.

De truth is dat it wouldn’t happen but dem people don’t know dat. Jagdeo ain’t stupid to throw away money. Dat is why he throwing out dat gaff like rice to fowl and music to people who like tramp. He know it easier to ketch people because there is nutten like big promises.

Talk half and wait fuh a promise from Soulja Bai.