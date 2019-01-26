Heart blamed on death of E’bo carpenter in police custody

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A postmortem examination conducted on the late Om Singh, a carpenter from the Essequibo Coast who died on last Sunday night while under arrest, has revealed that the deceased died as a result of a heart
failure.
The post mortem examination was conducted on Thursday by Dr. Nehaul Singh.
On Sunday night, Singh was taken into police custody following reports of a domestic disturbance. It was alleged that during a fight with his wife, Singh was hit to the face. It was initially suspected that the blow might have killed him.
Last Thursday’s autopsy report, which revealed that Singh died of a cardiac arrest, resulted in the release of his wife from police custody.
