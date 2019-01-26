Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Heart blamed on death of E’bo carpenter in police custody

Jan 26, 2019 News 0

 

The deceased Om Singh

A postmortem examination conducted on the late Om Singh, a carpenter from the Essequibo Coast who died on last Sunday night while under arrest, has revealed that the deceased died as a result of a heart

failure.
The post mortem examination was conducted on Thursday by Dr. Nehaul Singh.
On Sunday night, Singh was taken into police custody following reports of a domestic disturbance. It was alleged that during a fight with his wife, Singh was hit to the face. It was initially suspected that the blow might have killed him.
Last Thursday’s autopsy report, which revealed that Singh died of a cardiac arrest, resulted in the release of his wife from police custody.

More in this category

Sports

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Jan 26, 2019

  During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Read More
Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as BCB/New York Business Group U-19 continues

Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as...

Jan 26, 2019

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

Jan 26, 2019

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to race track for round one

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to...

Jan 26, 2019

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting tournament

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting...

Jan 26, 2019

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre softball continues tomorrow

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre...

Jan 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]