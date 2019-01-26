GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting tournament

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and the National Sports Commission will host a National Talent Spotting Schools’ Novices and Elite, teams and singles Table Tennis Challenge, scheduled for the 1st -3rd February at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, in an effort to promote the sport countrywide.
Also among the objectives of the three-day tournament is providing the opportunity for new talents to have an active platform to showcase and expose their talents and represent their schools, while re-establishing Schools’ championships as a basis for the GTTA’s development thrust by having more players actively participate in table tennis activities both recreational and competitively.
According to a press release from the GTTA, the event will also seek to re-establish an active framework for school competitions through a School League Teams.
Most importantly, the competition will be used to identify, recruit and train student-athletes from participating schools who exhibit good potential, so that the best talents can benefit from the GTTA’s high-performance programmes and possible prospects for national team representation.
In addition, the aims of the tournament further detail fostering Camaraderie among students and the promotion/creation of healthy lifestyles through sport.
Jan 26, 2019During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
At today’s meeting at the Umana Yana, AFC leaders will repeat ad nauseam what Khemraj Ramjattan told the media last week.... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]