GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting tournament

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and the National Sports Commission will host a National Talent Spotting Schools’ Novices and Elite, teams and singles Table Tennis Challenge, scheduled for the 1st -3rd February at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue, in an effort to promote the sport countrywide.

Also among the objectives of the three-day tournament is providing the opportunity for new talents to have an active platform to showcase and expose their talents and represent their schools, while re-establishing Schools’ championships as a basis for the GTTA’s development thrust by having more players actively participate in table tennis activities both recreational and competitively.

According to a press release from the GTTA, the event will also seek to re-establish an active framework for school competitions through a School League Teams.

Most importantly, the competition will be used to identify, recruit and train student-athletes from participating schools who exhibit good potential, so that the best talents can benefit from the GTTA’s high-performance programmes and possible prospects for national team representation.

In addition, the aims of the tournament further detail fostering Camaraderie among students and the promotion/creation of healthy lifestyles through sport.