GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre softball continues tomorrow

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Matches in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre round robin softball tournament is set to continue tomorrow.
At 09:30hrs, Regal Masters will face Fisherman Masters at GNIC SC and HS Masters will take on President’s XI Masters at GYO. At 13:30hrs, Regal Masters will play Wellman Masters at GNIC SC and Success Masters will battle President’s XI Masters at GYO.
The tournament is being organised as part of preparation for the Florida Cup which is slated for April 12-14.
