GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to race track for round one

Drivers and mechanics alike are working tirelessly to get their machines and skills in tune for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) Endurance series which speeds off on

February 3rd at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri. This race meet will mark the beginning of the club’s calendar and a full field of competitors is expected to line up with the ultimate aim of dethroning Team Ramchand Wreckers as overall champions.

Confirming their participation for next Sunday’s two-hour race along the outer track of South Dakota will be Team MMR and their KFC Starlet motorcar. This race meet will end Team MMR’s two-year hiatus from the race track and the team’s mechanic, Saeed Bacchus of Auto Works located on Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara, has confirmed that the car is working fine and ready for race day.

Team MMR’s driver, who is a popular radio host and promoter, is eager to get on the track and prove his worth in the 1600cc class, after going some 24 months without competitive racing.

Also confirming his participation for the Endurance race is Sean Bacchus, and he will provide added competition for Team MMR in his Toyota AE 91 motor car.

Team Wreckers’ Adrian Fernandes copped the 2018 champion driver accolade for the Endurance series after an undefeated year with his Toyota Levin car, edging out former champion Motilall Deodass by one lap.

In the Unlimited category, Romeo Singh is the reigning champion driver, while in the 1601cc-2000cc, Roshan Ali and Shan Seejattan were in a three-way tie of 25 points with Syed Hassan, Mohamed Ali and Rameez Mohamed.

Rameez Mohamed, who is the incumbent president of the GMRSC, received a special pla

que for setting a new outer

circuit record of 1 minute 17.026 seconds during the club’s award ceremony last month. Driving his Honda Civic in the unlimited class, Mohamed broke a record which was set by Eric Vieira back in 1972.

Admission to next Sunday’s Endurace race is free and action time is 10:00hrs sharp.