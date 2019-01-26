GHB kicks off calendar with Bounty/Antonio’s Grille One Day Tournament

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off its 2019 hockey season at the Providence National Stadium tomorrow with its annual One Day tournament sponsored by Bounty Farm Ltd. and Antonio’s Grille.
This year’s tournament will see some tough competition as the level of new juniors joining the senior ranks in Guyana has grown through the Board’s efforts in developing both its senior and junior athletes in recent years. Tomorrow’s competition will feature senior national athletes who participated in the CAC Games last year in Colombia and will be a great launch to the outdoor season as both the men and women national squads hope to attend the PanAm Challenge later this year when it is announced.
The action will also see junior national athletes currently training on both junior and senior national squads in the men’s and women’s divisions. The men’s division will feature the Panthers and Jaguars which are made up of only junior national players currently trying out for the Junior PanAm in 2020. These teams are a part of the GHB’s initiative to get these juniors used to playing together in competition and should be featured in tournaments throughout the 2019 calendar.
In the men’s division, Old Fort Carriers will try to defend their title despite losing its MVP Omar Hopkinson to the national Panthers side, while in the ladies’ division, GBTI GCC led by last year’s MVP Carina Moller will hope to continue to go undefeated to grab their ninth consecutive title.

