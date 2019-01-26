Death of Mae’s student… Detained boyfriend admits to giving victim ‘Ecstasy’ to sell in school

The probe into the apparent suicide of a Mae’s Secondary School student has now spiraled into an investigation into the alleged distribution of the ‘date rape’ drug, ‘Ecstasy’ in the elite private school.

Kaieteur News has confirmed that police have detained the 15-year-old victim’s 20-year-old boyfriend.

He has reportedly told investigators that he had occasionally given the sixth former ‘Ecstasy’ pills to distribute in her school.

He was still in custody last night, and police are awaiting a postmortem to ascertain what exactly the victim ingested.

A senior police official confirmed to Kaieteur News that investigators are questioning the boyfriend.

Asked if they were looking at reports that the individual had been giving the student drugs to sell, the official said, “We are investigating something like that.”

Kaieteur News understands that relatives have told investigators that the sixth-former alleged that she was in a relationship with a man who gave her “drugs” to take to school.

The relationship reportedly started last April.

“She said he used to give her drugs to take to school, something like a tablet to sell to kids,” source said.

Information provided to investigators suggests that the relatives notified at least one educator about the allegations. The girl’s parents had reportedly contacted an attorney about the matter.

However, during a press conference on Thursday, a senior school official denied reports about the drug ‘Ecstasy’ being circulated in the school.

The 15-year-old is believed to have ingested a poisonous substance around noon on Thursday, shortly after distributing two suicide notes to her friends and teachers.

It is alleged that during the lunch break, students observed the sixth-former vomiting and raised an alarm.

She succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.

Yesterday, a Department of Public Information report stated that the Ministry of Education conducted counselling sessions for students of Mae’s Secondary School.

Those in attendance during the counselling session included guidance and counselling officers, along with the Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson and Chief School Welfare Officer.

During the visit to the private education institution, Minister Henry and her team met with, listened to, and offered support to the administration and students.

She told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that her Ministry plans to address this issue in a holistic way.

“Based on all we have heard so far, there are a lot of social issues that ought to be addressed. I believe what we saw.

“There is a symptom of a larger problem, at the level of the Ministry of Education, we have undertaken several initiatives under the broad umbrella of the school health programme and therefore I would want to see stronger collaboration with the public and private education system,” she explained.

The Minister expressed her concern for the safety, health and delivery of education to every child across the country and assured that her Ministry will assist in every way possible.

She also urged students to consult with the relevant officials attached to their school concerning the loss of their colleague.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson said, “We at the Ministry of Education also feel this loss because at the end of the day as a Ministry, we are responsible for the school system and those children within the walls of various schools.

“It is quite sad that something of this nature would have happened…We feel that it is important to come here and address our students.”

He also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for their loss.

As part of the Ministry’s effort to transport welfare officers to areas in which persons are in need of counselling, the mobile psychosocial unit was present at the school to help the students.

Launched in 2018, this unit aims to help to reduce stress levels and provide a quick response to trauma.

The Unit is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, air condition, bathroom and other facilities to benefit the officials who will be travelling to hinterland areas, among others, to provide counselling.