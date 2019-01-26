Causing death school teacher gets $300,000 bail

A school teacher who has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

The accused Usham Changa, 23, of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was arraigned before magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

It is alleged that on January 18, last on the Onderneeming Public Road Essequibo Coast, the accused drove motorcar PSS 7038 in a reckless manner resulting in the death of 19-year-old Rajendra Anauge.

Changa was not required to plead to the charge, yesterday, and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000. On Monday while in the Charity Magistrate’s Court, Changa was also charged Sam for driving under the influence, and driving a tinted vehicle.

The accused is expected to return to court on March 1, next.