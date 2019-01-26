Causing death school teacher gets $300,000 bail

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A school teacher who has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $300,000.
The accused Usham Changa, 23, of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was arraigned before magistrate Esther Sam in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
It is alleged that on January 18, last on the Onderneeming Public Road Essequibo Coast, the accused drove motorcar PSS 7038 in a reckless manner resulting in the death of 19-year-old Rajendra Anauge.
Changa was not required to plead to the charge, yesterday, and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000. On Monday while in the Charity Magistrate’s Court, Changa was also charged Sam for driving under the influence, and driving a tinted vehicle.
The accused is expected to return to court on March 1, next.
Jan 26, 2019During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
Jan 26, 2019
At today’s meeting at the Umana Yana, AFC leaders will repeat ad nauseam what Khemraj Ramjattan told the media last week.... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]