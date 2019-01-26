BCB/Spready’s Snackette Second Division 100 Balls Tournament Several teams advance to second round as tournament bowls off

The Berbice Cricket Board as part of its quest to fulfill its committment to organise a minimum of 35 tournaments in 2019 has started another tournament. The BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament for teams in the Lower Corentyne area bowled off on Sunday last with several matches. Chesney, Rose Hall Tigers, Whim National, Courtland and Fyrish recorded victories in the opening round to advance to the second round in the historic tournament, which is being contested by seventeen teams. Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Albion Community Centre, the two powerhouses in Berbice Cricket have been debarred from the tournament in an effort to allow other clubs the opportunities to win championships.

Scores from the matches played:

1. Chesney Cricket Club defeated Tamarind Root Cricket Club by two wickets.

Tamarind Root Cricket club 130 for 6 from 100 Balls. P. Deonarine 65, V. Mangal 23, S. Bacchus 3 for 16, A. Deonarine 2 for 28.

Chesney Cricket Club 131 for 8. Imran Khan 26, Krishna Amoi 18, S. Subahur 28. D. Ramsammy 3 for 33, R. Deonarine 3 for 21.

2. Rose Hall Town Tigers Cricket Club defeated Albion Open Cricket Club by 18 runs.

Rose Hall Town Tigers 129 for 2 from 100 Balls. Delbert Hicks 65 not out, Brandon Prashad 20, S. Dhanai 1 for 31, B. Mangal 1 for 18.

Albion Open Cricket Club 111 all out in 15-Overs. Andy Naidu 50, S. Dhanai 16. Delbert Hicks 2 for 22, Rondell Lewis 2 for 25, Naresh Mahadeo 2 for 21, M. Goberdhan 2 for 15.

3. Courtland Cricket Club defeated Jai Hind by 27 runs.

Courtland Cricket Club 130 for 9 from 100 Balls. Jamal Cort 31, Leroy Bristol 16, John Percival 24. R. Mangal 3 for 8, D. Ramdat 2 for 33.

Jai Hind 103 all out. T. Baldeo 53. John Percival 4 for 10.

4. Whim National Cricket Club defeated Toopoo Cricket Club by five wickets.

Toopoo Cricket Club 78 for 9 from 16.4 Overs. U. Narain 37, M. Shivmangal 13, V. Samaroo 3 for 13, D. Venkiah 3 for 9.

Whim National Cricket Club 81 for 5 from 11.1 Overs. K. Deonarine 24, M. Basdeo 18, V. Samaroo 16, N. Mangar 2 for 26, A. Ramsammy 2 for 20.

5. At Fyrish: Fyrish Cricket Club defeated Kilcoy Cricket Club by 60 runs.

Fyrish Cricket Club 158 for 8 from 100 Balls. Monilall Shivdyal 58, Chandradat Roopnarine 31.

Kilcoy Cricket Club 98 all out from 92 Balls. Reeaz Ramcharran 5 for 20, Imran Ali 2 for 25. Saif Azeez 2 for 14.