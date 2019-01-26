Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB/Spready’s Snackette Second Division 100 Balls Tournament Several teams advance to second round as tournament bowls off

Jan 26, 2019 Sports 0

The Berbice Cricket Board as part of its quest to fulfill its committment to organise a minimum of 35 tournaments in 2019 has started another tournament. The BCB/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament for teams in the Lower Corentyne area bowled off on Sunday last with several matches. Chesney, Rose Hall Tigers, Whim National, Courtland and Fyrish recorded victories in the opening round to advance to the second round in the historic tournament, which is being contested by seventeen teams. Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Albion Community Centre, the two powerhouses in Berbice Cricket have been debarred from the tournament in an effort to allow other clubs the opportunities to win championships.
Scores from the matches played:
1. Chesney Cricket Club defeated Tamarind Root Cricket Club by two wickets.
Tamarind Root Cricket club 130 for 6 from 100 Balls. P. Deonarine 65, V. Mangal 23, S. Bacchus 3 for 16, A. Deonarine 2 for 28.
Chesney Cricket Club 131 for 8. Imran Khan 26, Krishna Amoi 18, S. Subahur 28. D. Ramsammy 3 for 33, R. Deonarine 3 for 21.
2. Rose Hall Town Tigers Cricket Club defeated Albion Open Cricket Club by 18 runs.
Rose Hall Town Tigers 129 for 2 from 100 Balls. Delbert Hicks 65 not out, Brandon Prashad 20, S. Dhanai 1 for 31, B. Mangal 1 for 18.
Albion Open Cricket Club 111 all out in 15-Overs. Andy Naidu 50, S. Dhanai 16. Delbert Hicks 2 for 22, Rondell Lewis 2 for 25, Naresh Mahadeo 2 for 21, M. Goberdhan 2 for 15.
3. Courtland Cricket Club defeated Jai Hind by 27 runs.
Courtland Cricket Club 130 for 9 from 100 Balls. Jamal Cort 31, Leroy Bristol 16, John Percival 24. R. Mangal 3 for 8, D. Ramdat 2 for 33.
Jai Hind 103 all out. T. Baldeo 53. John Percival 4 for 10.
4. Whim National Cricket Club defeated Toopoo Cricket Club by five wickets.
Toopoo Cricket Club 78 for 9 from 16.4 Overs. U. Narain 37, M. Shivmangal 13, V. Samaroo 3 for 13, D. Venkiah 3 for 9.
Whim National Cricket Club 81 for 5 from 11.1 Overs. K. Deonarine 24, M. Basdeo 18, V. Samaroo 16, N. Mangar 2 for 26, A. Ramsammy 2 for 20.
5. At Fyrish: Fyrish Cricket Club defeated Kilcoy Cricket Club by 60 runs.
Fyrish Cricket Club 158 for 8 from 100 Balls. Monilall Shivdyal 58, Chandradat Roopnarine 31.
Kilcoy Cricket Club 98 all out from 92 Balls. Reeaz Ramcharran 5 for 20, Imran Ali 2 for 25. Saif Azeez 2 for 14.

More in this category

Sports

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Jan 26, 2019

  During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Read More
Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as BCB/New York Business Group U-19 continues

Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as...

Jan 26, 2019

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

Jan 26, 2019

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to race track for round one

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to...

Jan 26, 2019

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting tournament

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting...

Jan 26, 2019

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre softball continues tomorrow

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre...

Jan 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]