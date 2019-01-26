Bartica FA to host 2-day Youth Festival this weekend GFF contribute balls

Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Following the installation of a new executive a few weeks ago, the Bartica Football Association (BFA) is moving full steam ahead to get the sport back to its glory days. The Alden Marslowe led association will this weekend host a youth festival that’ll attract Under-13 and 15 players.
A release from the BFA also indicated that they would be playing some female matches with three teams expected to participate.
Fuelling the resuscitation of the sport in the area is the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) which presented a number of balls and junior uniforms to the BFA on Thursday last towards ensuring a successful weekend.
Receiving the items on behalf of the BFA was President Alden Marslowe who informed that the festival, today and tomorrow, would take place at the Bartica Secondary School Ground, the venue being used for some time now given the fact that the Bartica Community Center Ground is being done over.
Activities today would commence at 10:00hrs with the Under-13 boys from the various clubs engaging in a number of knockout matches. The Under-15s will play tomorrow. Marslowe also informed that one female game will be played to bring an end to the day’s activities today and tomorrow.
This Youth Festival the BFA President noted is geared towards assisting the clubs to identify their respective youth players in order to complete their respective registrations by this month end.
The BFA is working towards kicking off their 2019 season with senior and U15 Leagues, next month.
