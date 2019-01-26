Latest update January 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Jan 26, 2019 Sports 0

 

During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in action in

Flashback! The Green Machine 15s team after beating Barbados at the national park in 2016.

the Cayman Islands on Saturday, February 9.
The Guyana 15s Rugby team, popularly known as the Green Machine, will travel to the Cayman Islands under the watchful eyes of Coach Grant Stewart to play a Rugby North Americas (RAN) eliminator match.
The newly-appointed skipper expressed self belief in doing well in the leadership capacity and with over 11 caps his game has improved rapidly through the years, which has resulted in him gaining selection as captain.
Coach Stewart highlighted that Angus has shown tremendous progress and the selection panel saw him as a suitable captain.
Angus posited during the brief, which was held last Thursday, that he is fully equipped to lead the team to victory while noting that he is ready to take on all challenges.
One of the challenges is that the local Rugby season is usually inconsistent but the teams have been training on a consistent basis.

President of the GRFU, Peter Green.

Coach Stewart explained that his team is almost 100% fit and the players are fully aware of the mistakes made previously, since they have been doing extensive work on their weaker areas.
Although the GRFU has not released the final 23-man squad, Coach Stewart noted that there are four overseas based players included in the lineup that will be looking to play very positively against Cayman Islands next month.

Guyana’s new 15s captain Jamal Angus (left) poses with his Panthers Rugby Club and national teammate Osei Mckenzie.

Head of the GRFU, Peter Greene explained that the home team may be at an advantage with the match playing at home since their players would be more familiar with the conditions.
The President further noted that the GRFU has not raised enough funds and the players would wing out with Caribbean Airlines, but some eight players are expected to overnight in Jamaica owing to financial issues.
The names of final 23-man squad will be released in early February; the four overseas players that are expected to join the team in Cayman Islands are Blaze Bailey, Valad Adams, Richard Stagnan, and Ronald Myers.

More in this category

Sports

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

Jan 26, 2019

  During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in...
Read More
Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as BCB/New York Business Group U-19 continues

Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as...

Jan 26, 2019

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

WCC Farmers Cup T20 bowls off on Sunday

Jan 26, 2019

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to race track for round one

GMRSC’s Endurance Series Team MMR returns to...

Jan 26, 2019

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting tournament

GTTA and NSC collaborate for talent spotting...

Jan 26, 2019

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre softball continues tomorrow

GSCL/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre...

Jan 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]