Angus to captain Guyana in RAN eliminator against Cayman Islands

During a recent press conference held by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), at the Olympic House, it was revealed that Jamal Angus will lead the National 15s team that are slated to be in action in

the Cayman Islands on Saturday, February 9.

The Guyana 15s Rugby team, popularly known as the Green Machine, will travel to the Cayman Islands under the watchful eyes of Coach Grant Stewart to play a Rugby North Americas (RAN) eliminator match.

The newly-appointed skipper expressed self belief in doing well in the leadership capacity and with over 11 caps his game has improved rapidly through the years, which has resulted in him gaining selection as captain.

Coach Stewart highlighted that Angus has shown tremendous progress and the selection panel saw him as a suitable captain.

Angus posited during the brief, which was held last Thursday, that he is fully equipped to lead the team to victory while noting that he is ready to take on all challenges.

One of the challenges is that the local Rugby season is usually inconsistent but the teams have been training on a consistent basis.

Coach Stewart explained that his team is almost 100% fit and the players are fully aware of the mistakes made previously, since they have been doing extensive work on their weaker areas.

Although the GRFU has not released the final 23-man squad, Coach Stewart noted that there are four overseas based players included in the lineup that will be looking to play very positively against Cayman Islands next month.

Head of the GRFU, Peter Greene explained that the home team may be at an advantage with the match playing at home since their players would be more familiar with the conditions.

The President further noted that the GRFU has not raised enough funds and the players would wing out with Caribbean Airlines, but some eight players are expected to overnight in Jamaica owing to financial issues.

The names of final 23-man squad will be released in early February; the four overseas players that are expected to join the team in Cayman Islands are Blaze Bailey, Valad Adams, Richard Stagnan, and Ronald Myers.