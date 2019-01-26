Anderson, Sinclair, Outar hit centuries as BCB/New York Business Group U-19 continues

National Players Kevlon Anderson and Junior Sinclair along with Jeetendra Outar scored centuries as the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board/New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament continued recently. Sinclair and Anderson, who have represented Guyana at the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels, scored 213 and 137 respectively versus Albion Community Centre ’B’ for defending Champion Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’, while the exciting Outar scored 109 to press his case for a Berbice Under-19 call up in the upcoming Inter-county Tournament.

Scores from matches played:

1. At Albion: The home team scored 388 for 5 from their allotted 50-Overs with Outar 109. Reyad Karim 84, Sarwan Chaitnarine 69, Tameshwar Mahadeo 31 being the principal scorers. Bowling for No. 73 Cricket Club: S. Nahar took 2 for 81 and R. Jamaladeen 3 for 82.

In response No. 73 Cricket Club was bowled out for 85 in 30.1 Overs as only T. Budhan 22 and S. Nora 11 reached double figures. Rico Ramsammy took 4 for 24. Beesham Surujnarine 2 for 23 and Kevin Umroa 2 for 11.

2. At Hampshire: Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ scored a massive 517 for 7 from their allotted 50-Overs versus Albion Community Centre ‘B’. Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson put on a record 340 for the first wicket. Sinclair struck 23 boundaries and thirteen sixes in a brutal exhibition of stroke play in his 213, while Anderson struck 21 boundaries and four sixes in his 137. Mahendra Gopilall 63 and Tyrese Sealey 33 both clipped in with useful runs. Pavendra Ganesh claimed 3 for 31 from 8.2 Overs to emerge as Albion Community Centre ‘B’ best bowler.

Albion Community Centre ‘B’ was bowled out for 96 in 23.3 Overs to lose by a massive 421 runs. Hemendra Gurdyal 27 and Damien Cecil 29 were the top scorers for Albion Community Centre ‘B’ as off spinner Junior Sinclair returns with the ball to take 4 for 6, Mahendra Gopilall 2 for 6 and Joshua Wilson 2 for 26.

3. At Edinburgh: Edinburgh Cricket Club defeated Mt. Sinai by 77 runs. Edinburgh Cricket Club 154 all out. Lee David 61, F. Mingo 17. T. Sinclair 3 for 38, S. Giddings 3 for 25 and S. Lewis 3 for 50. Mt Sinai Cricket Club 77 all out in 20-Overs. T. Sinclair 23, L. Sanichara 3 for 21, Trevon Wharton 6 for 15.

4. At Kendall’s Union: No. 19 Kendall’s Union defeated Edinburgh Cricket Club by 101 runs.

No. 19 Kendall’s Union 214 for 7 in 30-Overs. G. Hitnarine 57, H. Harris 53. Kevin Henry 3 for 25, Trevon Wharton 3 for 39.

Edinburgh Cricket Club 113 all out in 17-Overs. Lee David 44. Henry Harris 3 for 35, G. Harris 3 for 6 and G. Harris 2 for 7.