Third child succumbs to cancer treatment at GPHC

The third child has succumbed to cancer treatment which was administered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Sherezer Mendonca

Six-year-old Sherezer Mendonca reportedly took her last breath yesterday morning at GPHC after weeks on life support.
Mendonca is among three children who were administered with an injection prior to chemotherapy treatment. The child went into a state of paralysis and became unconscious as a result. She was placed in the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital.
Mendonca’s death follows that of three-year-old, Roshini Seegobin, who also succumbed to medication which was administered to her as part of treatment for leukemia at the hospital. She was cremated earlier this week.
Six-year-old Corwin Edwards was the first to succumb to complications following the treatment. He died on January 14 last.
On Monday, GPHC put out a statement calling on members of the public to resist the urge to speculate based on the information that is being circulated regarding the treatment and adverse reaction of several children who are suffering from cancer in our Paediatric Wards after the administration of medication”.

Roshnie Seegobin

The administration of the GPHC said that it is aware of this situation and has launched an investigation to determine the reason for the adverse reaction to the medication.
“That investigation involves the interviewing of all medical persons directly involved, along with an assessment of the medication administered. Further, the usage of that medication has been discontinued.”
“While the investigation continues, we advise members of the public to resist the urge to speculate on what is a sensitive matter and to await the findings of the investigation.
The GPHC reassures the public that every life is precious to its staff and every death is distressing. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Pan American Health Organization, World Health Organisation and other agencies in an effort to improve the services we provide to our patients.”

