Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13

A senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was yesterday charged and remanded for the offence.

Seecharran Singh, 31, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, a

t Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The matter was held in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information, the teen was left in the care of Singh, who is attached to the Brickdam Police Station.

It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child in a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided as to what transpired and the matter was reported.

An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.

Singh was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who in an unsuccessful attempt to secure bail for his client told the court that client is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force and would return to court for the trial.

Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss was not opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

However, the Magistrate denied bail citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted the police rank.

Singh was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 5.