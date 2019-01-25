Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM
A senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was yesterday charged and remanded for the offence.
Seecharran Singh, 31, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, a
t Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.
He appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The matter was held in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.
According to information, the teen was left in the care of Singh, who is attached to the Brickdam Police Station.
It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child in a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided as to what transpired and the matter was reported.
An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.
Singh was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who in an unsuccessful attempt to secure bail for his client told the court that client is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force and would return to court for the trial.
Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss was not opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.
However, the Magistrate denied bail citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted the police rank.
Singh was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 5.
Jan 25, 2019Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
In my column of Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with the heading, “There is no longer the Medvedev syndrome in Guyana,” I noted... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]