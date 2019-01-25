Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square Cavaliers at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure will host Noitgedacht Sports Club. Both matches commence at 10:00hrs.

Among the players set to turn out for Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure are Kevin Hemraj, Direndra Sitaram, Ryan Atkinson, Mohendra Jadookool, Ricky Persaud and Mahadeo Ramdeo.

G square – Romario Stephen, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindiyal, Kumeshwar Persaud, Dequan Clarke, Toshall Surujpaul, Wayne Goocol, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Anesh Singh, Timothy Persaud, Venesh Narine and Deodat Persaud.

Good Success/Jaguars/Sans Souci Combined – Mahesh Ramnarine, Mohandass Surujpaul, Beesham Moses, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devindra Hansraj, Gladwin Henry, David Chalitar, Rahul Dinban, Quasie Whyte, Wendel Osborne, Nkosie Dazzell, Ejaz ,Mohamed and Arshaad Mohamed.

Noitgedacht – Lorex Stewart, Cleyon Retimiah, Fitzroy Retimiah, Emanuel Poliah, Terrence Softley, Micheal Retimiah, Oquel Stephen, Andrew Binda, Chitram Rai and Steffon Madramootoo.