Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM
Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square Cavaliers at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure will host Noitgedacht Sports Club. Both matches commence at 10:00hrs.
Among the players set to turn out for Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure are Kevin Hemraj, Direndra Sitaram, Ryan Atkinson, Mohendra Jadookool, Ricky Persaud and Mahadeo Ramdeo.
G square – Romario Stephen, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindiyal, Kumeshwar Persaud, Dequan Clarke, Toshall Surujpaul, Wayne Goocol, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Anesh Singh, Timothy Persaud, Venesh Narine and Deodat Persaud.
Good Success/Jaguars/Sans Souci Combined – Mahesh Ramnarine, Mohandass Surujpaul, Beesham Moses, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devindra Hansraj, Gladwin Henry, David Chalitar, Rahul Dinban, Quasie Whyte, Wendel Osborne, Nkosie Dazzell, Ejaz ,Mohamed and Arshaad Mohamed.
Noitgedacht – Lorex Stewart, Cleyon Retimiah, Fitzroy Retimiah, Emanuel Poliah, Terrence Softley, Micheal Retimiah, Oquel Stephen, Andrew Binda, Chitram Rai and Steffon Madramootoo.
Jan 25, 2019Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
In my column of Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with the heading, “There is no longer the Medvedev syndrome in Guyana,” I noted... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]