Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Jan 25, 2019 Sports 0

 

Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square Cavaliers at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure will host Noitgedacht Sports Club. Both matches commence at 10:00hrs.

Members of Regal Sport and WCC with some of the U19 players during the launching of the tournament.

Among the players set to turn out for Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure are Kevin Hemraj, Direndra Sitaram, Ryan Atkinson, Mohendra Jadookool, Ricky Persaud and Mahadeo Ramdeo.
G square – Romario Stephen, Sachin Dindyal, Marlon Dindiyal, Kumeshwar Persaud, Dequan Clarke, Toshall Surujpaul, Wayne Goocol, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Anesh Singh, Timothy Persaud, Venesh Narine and Deodat Persaud.
Good Success/Jaguars/Sans Souci Combined – Mahesh Ramnarine, Mohandass Surujpaul, Beesham Moses, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Devindra Hansraj, Gladwin Henry, David Chalitar, Rahul Dinban, Quasie Whyte, Wendel Osborne, Nkosie Dazzell, Ejaz ,Mohamed and Arshaad Mohamed.
Noitgedacht – Lorex Stewart, Cleyon Retimiah, Fitzroy Retimiah, Emanuel Poliah, Terrence Softley, Micheal Retimiah, Oquel Stephen, Andrew Binda, Chitram Rai and Steffon Madramootoo.

More in this category

Sports

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Jan 25, 2019

  Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Read More
Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Football League

Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind...

Jan 25, 2019

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19 fixture

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19...

Jan 25, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden...

Jan 25, 2019

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following...

Jan 24, 2019

Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]