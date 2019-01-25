Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Football League

The Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) confirmed that the there will be a second season of the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers school football league during yesterday’s prize giving ceremony for the inaugural tournament which concluded last month.

Guyoil’s Marketing and Sales Manager, Jacqueline James made the announcement during her address at the ceremony held at the company’s Kitty Service Station, Kitty Public Road.

“We at the Guyana Oil Company will be committed to this tournament in 2019,” she said adding that the company is interested in seeing bigger and better things emerging from local football while the company remains committed to the development of all sports in Guyana.

Champions, Annandale Secondary, have indicated that they will use the $400,000 first prize money to rehabilitate their school ground while the other schools inclusive of league runners-up Christianburg Wismar Secondary School ($200,000), third place Lodge Secondary ($100,000) and fourth place Vergenogen ($50,000) were undecided on what project they will embark on.

Troy Mendonca who is the Co-Director of the promoters of the league; Petra Organisation, noted that they have now opened up an avenue for companies to invest in schools.

“We would have created the foundation in terms of school football. No one can say that they want to give assistance to school football and don’t know where to go.”

He further explained: “We have programmes from the pee wee level all the way to U-18 and that in itself is development moving forward. To have players and officials and media and executive week in and week out coming out there, on the football ground is really a commitment from each and everyone.”

Makayah Smith of the Bishops High was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper while Tyrese Lewis of CWSS was the highest goal scorer. Omari Glasgow of Annandale was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).