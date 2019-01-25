PPP will criminalize non-release of info in oil industry

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM
Transparency bodies and the media alike had an uphill task trying to get hold of the oil contracts signed by the APNU+AFC government, especially that which was signed with oil giant, ExxonMobil.
The government withstood months of public and political pressure before it finally made the contracts public.
It was a similar situation with the US$18M signing bonus that the government collected from ExxonMobil. Over a year elapsed before government admitted that it collected the money.
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is claiming that soon the public will not have to endure such hardships to receive information about the oil sector. He said this at a press conference yesterday, with the hope that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will return to government.
Jagdeo told the media that a PPP government will criminalize the non-release of information in the oil sector.
Jagdeo promised that all contracts will be made available and money collected will be declared.
This sort of transparency is somewhat a different approach to what was practiced by the PPP when it was in office. Though not in the oil sector, several contracts were withheld from the public, including that for the Berbice Bridge and the Amaila Falls Hydro Project.
Jan 25, 2019Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
In my column of Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with the heading, “There is no longer the Medvedev syndrome in Guyana,” I noted... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]