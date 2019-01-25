PPP will criminalize non-release of info in oil industry

Transparency bodies and the media alike had an uphill task trying to get hold of the oil contracts signed by the APNU+AFC government, especially that which was signed with oil giant, ExxonMobil.

The government withstood months of public and political pressure before it finally made the contracts public.

It was a similar situation with the US$18M signing bonus that the government collected from ExxonMobil. Over a year elapsed before government admitted that it collected the money.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is claiming that soon the public will not have to endure such hardships to receive information about the oil sector. He said this at a press conference yesterday, with the hope that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will return to government.

Jagdeo told the media that a PPP government will criminalize the non-release of information in the oil sector.

Jagdeo promised that all contracts will be made available and money collected will be declared.

This sort of transparency is somewhat a different approach to what was practiced by the PPP when it was in office. Though not in the oil sector, several contracts were withheld from the public, including that for the Berbice Bridge and the Amaila Falls Hydro Project.