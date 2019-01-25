Newborn dies after placed in toilet

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM

Police are to question a 25-year-old mother in connection with the death of her newborn, which was fished out of a toilet at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, yesterday.
Reports indicate that the woman discarded the newborn in the toilet in her yard.
Neighbours, alerted to the incident, took the baby boy from the toilet and rushed him to a hospital, but the newborn was already dead.
A senior police official said that the woman has been hospitalized and will be questioned when she recovers.

