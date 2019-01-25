Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19 fixture

Jan 25, 2019 Sports 0

 

Vikash Jaikaran’s XI defeated Navindra Persaud’s XI by 99 runs when the teams collided in a 40-over U19 fixture yesterday at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground. Batting first, Vickash Jaikaran’s XI were off to a solid start with openers Ronaldo McGarrell and Yuvraj Ramnauth adding 78.
The duo struggled a bit early on, but blossomed nicely as they timed the ball well on an easy-paced pitch. Ramnauth struck three four’s before he was taken off Areeb Ali for 22. Ali then removed Bhedesh Persaud for 14 before Vickash Jaikaran fell to Brandon Jaikaran for 13.
Mc Garrell slammed six fours in a top score of 44 while El Nathan Sukhnandan struck four fours in scoring 35 to prop up the total. Shemar Phillips (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Vickash Jaikaran’s XI managed 184 all out in 39 overs.
Brandon Jaikaran was the pick of the bowlers with 4-27 while Areeb Ali had 2-39. Vickash Jaikaran uprooted the stumps of skipper Navindra Persaud (10) to hand his team the breakthrough in the third over with the score 15.
Pacer Sukhnandan then uprooted the stumps of Brandon Jaikaran (05) and picked up a few more quick wickets and together with skipper Vickash Jaikaran restricted their opposition with consistent bowling.
Navindra Persaud’s XI never recovered and was sent packing for 85 in 20.2 overs. Reuel Prashad made 24 (5×4) while Gary Ross made 13; Vickash Jaikaran picked up 4-15 and Sukhnandan 3-21. The game was organised by Queen’s College.

More in this category

Sports

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Jan 25, 2019

  Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Read More
Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Football League

Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind...

Jan 25, 2019

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19 fixture

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19...

Jan 25, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden...

Jan 25, 2019

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following...

Jan 24, 2019

Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]