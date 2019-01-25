Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19 fixture

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM
Vikash Jaikaran’s XI defeated Navindra Persaud’s XI by 99 runs when the teams collided in a 40-over U19 fixture yesterday at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground. Batting first, Vickash Jaikaran’s XI were off to a solid start with openers Ronaldo McGarrell and Yuvraj Ramnauth adding 78.
The duo struggled a bit early on, but blossomed nicely as they timed the ball well on an easy-paced pitch. Ramnauth struck three four’s before he was taken off Areeb Ali for 22. Ali then removed Bhedesh Persaud for 14 before Vickash Jaikaran fell to Brandon Jaikaran for 13.
Mc Garrell slammed six fours in a top score of 44 while El Nathan Sukhnandan struck four fours in scoring 35 to prop up the total. Shemar Phillips (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Vickash Jaikaran’s XI managed 184 all out in 39 overs.
Brandon Jaikaran was the pick of the bowlers with 4-27 while Areeb Ali had 2-39. Vickash Jaikaran uprooted the stumps of skipper Navindra Persaud (10) to hand his team the breakthrough in the third over with the score 15.
Pacer Sukhnandan then uprooted the stumps of Brandon Jaikaran (05) and picked up a few more quick wickets and together with skipper Vickash Jaikaran restricted their opposition with consistent bowling.
Navindra Persaud’s XI never recovered and was sent packing for 85 in 20.2 overs. Reuel Prashad made 24 (5×4) while Gary Ross made 13; Vickash Jaikaran picked up 4-15 and Sukhnandan 3-21. The game was organised by Queen’s College.
