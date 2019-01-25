Jagdeo practicing to boss Irfaan

De way things going nobody can’t doubt that whoever de PPP put as president it gun be Jagdeo running de country. De man stand up de odda day and seh that he party gun open back three sugar factories. He is not de president; de president ain’t even plan a work programme but Jagdeo done know wha gun happen.

He practicing to boss Irfaan.

De man seh that even if de coalition privatise dem sugar estate, he, Jagdeo, would not recognize de privatization. Dem boys remember Cheddi did seh de same thing and when he get in he had to accept Barama, Omai and GTT. When dem boys ask him why he change he mind, he stammer and ignore de question. Jagdeo gun lie he way through. He might even deny he seh suh.

But de biggest thing is how de man telling dem public servants not to do any wuk. Dem boys want to know if a government gun pay people to do wuk and still keep dem when dem listen to Jagdeo and do no wuk.

He is not de only one who mekking promises. Of course people know how he is a promising fellow. He did promise to fix Skeldon. He trying to be like Burnham. Burnham did promise to dig de MMA canal wid he fingernails.

And while he talking fat Venezuela got a problem that gun involve Guyana. It now got two presidents, one of dem is de opposition leader. Jagdeo already planning to mek de same declaration in Guyana. He really want to be president again. In fact, he believe he is de president. De oil money got him stupid.

Dem boys know this is a man who use to keep everything secret. All of a sudden he talking but dealing wid people who keep anything about oil secret. He want to know if any money pay to de coalition. Dem boys seh it ain’t got a night that he can sleep in peace.

De man don’t go to Freedom House because he see that as being lower than he position as Opposition Leader. Dem boys seh before long he gun run mad.

Talk half and wait fuh more promises.