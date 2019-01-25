Farmer arrested after found tending 11 acres of ganja cultivation

Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM
Police on Wednesday during an intelligence-led operation found and destroyed six cannabis cultivation at Seven Miles, Millie’s Hideout, Linden.
The approximately 11 acres of cultivation had an estimated 18,100 plants measuring from a foot to eight feet in height and with an average weight of 3,690 kilograms.
Several nurseries with about 3,000 seedlings, five makeshift camps, hammocks, groceries, kitchen utensils and about 900 kilograms of dried cannabis were also found and destroyed.
Additionally, the ranks found in one of the camps, five live cartridges, three empty 12 gauge casings and a .45 spent shell. .
A twenty-two year-old farmer of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, who was found attending to the prohibited plants on one of the fields, was arrested and is expected to be charged for court tomorrow. .
Jan 25, 2019Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 25, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
Jan 24, 2019
In my column of Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with the heading, “There is no longer the Medvedev syndrome in Guyana,” I noted... more
The strength of the University of Guyana has always been its students. The students have been good, but it is the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]