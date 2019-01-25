Farmer arrested after found tending 11 acres of ganja cultivation

Police on Wednesday during an intelligence-led operation found and destroyed six cannabis cultivation at Seven Miles, Millie’s Hideout, Linden.

The approximately 11 acres of cultivation had an estimated 18,100 plants measuring from a foot to eight feet in height and with an average weight of 3,690 kilograms.

Several nurseries with about 3,000 seedlings, five makeshift camps, hammocks, groceries, kitchen utensils and about 900 kilograms of dried cannabis were also found and destroyed.

Additionally, the ranks found in one of the camps, five live cartridges, three empty 12 gauge casings and a .45 spent shell. .

A twenty-two year-old farmer of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, who was found attending to the prohibited plants on one of the fields, was arrested and is expected to be charged for court tomorrow. .