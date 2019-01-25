Executed taxi driver was on police radar – Crime Chief says cops still seeking motive

As police continue to seek a motive for the execution-style killing of taxi driver Kelvin Walters, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves has disclosed that the 38-year-old victim had been on the police radar for some time.

“He has been a person of interest (regarding) his modus operandi and his associates,” the Crime Chief said, while declining to elaborate.

Alves said that while investigators are aware that Walters had given evidence in court in the Kaieteur News grenade attack case, police were examining other possible angles.

“We know that the young man had given evidence in the matter, so we are not ruling out any motive, but we are investigating with an open mind, and will see where it takes us.”

Meanwhile, injured and still under police guard are suspects Devon Williams, 32, of Albouystown, and 27-year-old Roderick Thomas, also called Saied Roger Thomas.

Thomas and Williams both have broken left legs. Investigators believe they were injured when Walters rammed his car into their motorcycle just as they shot him. One of the suspects is at the Woodlands Hospital while the other was transferred yesterday to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police sources said ranks from the Major Crimes Unit were only allowed to speak briefly with the injured men.

Walters was gunned down at around 19:30 hrs on Tuesday, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men on a motorcycle turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and 9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The two suspects, one of whom was already positively identified, have been arrested and are under guard at a private medical institution.

“Both suffered injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident,” police said.

CCTV footage showed one of the gunmen hopping north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Testifying in the October 2016 preliminary inquiry into the grenade-throwing incident outside Kaieteur News, Walters had stated that he had seen the accused, Alfie Garraway, give a live grenade to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted for the June 4, attack.

Walters had testified that Garraway had stated that the explosive device was to be thrown at the publisher’s Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Walters had also told the court that he was present at Garraway’s home at the time.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 D’Urban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.