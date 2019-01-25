Latest update January 25th, 2019 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EPA inspects DDL’s environmental compliance

Jan 25, 2019 News 0

 

Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, yesterday toured the operations of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) at Diamond, during which he was afforded an on-the spot look at the company’s compliance with environmental regulations.

EPA’s director, Dr. Vincent Adams (centre) with DDL’s chairman, Komal (right) and other officials yesterday.

He was also able to discuss with DDL’s management environmental issues associated with its future expansion and diversification programs as well as government’s plans for roads and other infrastructure developments in the Diamond community.
Also participating in the tour and working lunch was a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) comprising Development Facilitation Officers, Orsen Simon, and Reshma Persaud.
In his discussions with the DDL team, headed by Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo, Dr. Adams said his agency is committed to collaboration with the private sector, but that it should expect no special favours and business entities must comply with the regulations. He advised that companies should apply for the renewal of permits ahead of the expiry dates of those permits so as to avoid being non-compliant.

He said the EPA is prepared to address renewal applications for permits three months prior to their expiry.
According to DDL, Samaroo informed the EPA Director that his company is committed to full compliance of environmental regulations. He pointed to a number of initiatives the company has taken over the years to ensure protection and preservation of the environment.
Samaroo also explained that as a company with a leading brand on the international market there was no alternative to ensuring that DDL’s operations remain environmentally friendly.
However, there are some issues in the Diamond community which need to be resolved, with which the CH&PA team engaged the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) following its visit to DDL operations, it was explained.

More in this category

Sports

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Regal Sports U19 Tourney to bowl off tomorrow in Wakenaam

Jan 25, 2019

  Regal Sports and Wakenaam Cricket Committee Under-19 40-over competition is set to bowl off tomorrow with two matches. Good Success/Sans Souci and Jaguars Combined will take on G Square...
Read More
Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers Football League

Prizes presented to champions of GUYOIL/Tradewind...

Jan 25, 2019

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19 fixture

Jaikaran’s XI overcome Persaud’s XI in U19...

Jan 25, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden...

Jan 25, 2019

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following...

Jan 24, 2019

Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]