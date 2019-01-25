EPA inspects DDL’s environmental compliance

Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, yesterday toured the operations of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) at Diamond, during which he was afforded an on-the spot look at the company’s compliance with environmental regulations.

He was also able to discuss with DDL’s management environmental issues associated with its future expansion and diversification programs as well as government’s plans for roads and other infrastructure developments in the Diamond community.

Also participating in the tour and working lunch was a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) comprising Development Facilitation Officers, Orsen Simon, and Reshma Persaud.

In his discussions with the DDL team, headed by Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo, Dr. Adams said his agency is committed to collaboration with the private sector, but that it should expect no special favours and business entities must comply with the regulations. He advised that companies should apply for the renewal of permits ahead of the expiry dates of those permits so as to avoid being non-compliant.

He said the EPA is prepared to address renewal applications for permits three months prior to their expiry.

According to DDL, Samaroo informed the EPA Director that his company is committed to full compliance of environmental regulations. He pointed to a number of initiatives the company has taken over the years to ensure protection and preservation of the environment.

Samaroo also explained that as a company with a leading brand on the international market there was no alternative to ensuring that DDL’s operations remain environmentally friendly.

However, there are some issues in the Diamond community which need to be resolved, with which the CH&PA team engaged the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) following its visit to DDL operations, it was explained.