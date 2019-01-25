Concerned Guyana government urges dialogue as Venezuela’s woes worsen

Amidst deadly violent protests, political standoffs and de-recognition of the current Nicolas Maduro-led Venezuela by the US, the Government of Guyana is expressing concerns.

The situation in Venezuela has been making neighbouring countries nervous, with thousands of citizens from there fleeing food and other shortages of basic items.

According to a statement of the Government of Guyana yesterday, it is gravely concerned at the deepening of the political crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and supports calls made at both the regional and international levels for immediate dialogue involving all political and social actors, with a view to the preservation of the democratic process and a return to normalcy.

“Guyana calls on all parties to desist from actions that might lead to further violence and loss of lives. The Government of Guyana remains firmly supportive of efforts to resolve the crisis through peaceful means and with full respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

Venezuela is facing severe economic and humanitarian crisis. Its President Nicolás Maduro is facing increasing pressure to step down, with the US this week recognising opposition politician Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

However, Venezuela has asked US embassy personnel to leave.

Four persons were reported dead in clashes in that neighbouring Spanish-speaking country.

On Wednesday, Maduro gave the United States 72 hours to withdraw its diplomats from Venezuela — an order that was swiftly rejected by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela,” he said, according to a Washington Port report.

The United States has an embassy in Caracas, though it has been without a full-time ambassador since July 2010. The embassy has said that it would remain open for U.S. citizens needing “emergency services”; there was little sign of anything unusual happening at the embassy when a Washington Post reporter visited the neighbourhood yesterday.

In recent times, Venezuela has been increasing its claims on a large piece of mineral-rich Essequibo.

Venezuela is also claiming the off-shore area where Guyana has found oil.

Guyana has gone to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice to have the century-old border controversy settled once and for all.