Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

An extended Guyana-based national squad will this weekend commence the Guyana Football Federation’s two-month preparations for the final round Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League home qualifier against Belize on Saturday, March 23.

The squad of 35 players was chosen following a GFF Talent ID process and selection meeting involving GFF Technical officials and top local Coaches. Guyana is in a strong position to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in its history, with the top regional competition slated for June and July this year.

The Golden Jaguars are 8th in the qualification table going into the final round of matches, with the top ten teams joining Mexico, USA, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama and Honduras at the Gold Cup.

“We are excited by the large, diverse pool of local talent that we have identified with the help of some top local coaches and GFF technical experts,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.

“Each of these players now has the golden opportunity to work hard and prove their worth over the next two months as Head Coach Michael Johnson assesses local and overseas talent for the final squad.”

The GFF Talent ID Panel consisted of: Charles Pollard, National U20 Head Coach Wayne Dover, GFF Coach Mentor and Fruta Conquerors Head Coach Sampson Gilbert, Den Amstel Head Coach Oneal Heywood, GFF Technical Development Officer Eon DeViera, Western Tigers Head Coach Calvin Allen, GFF Youth Development Officer and Milerock Head Coach Bryan Joseph, GFF Coach Education Director Wilson Toledo, GFF Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan, and GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.

The local squad will be put through their paces in a series of fitness tests tomorrow and Sunday at the GFF National Technical Centre at Providence. The squad will then train three times per week to compete for places in the final squad for the Belize match on March 23rd, next.

Guyana based Senior Men’s Training Squad

Name Position Club

Jason Cromwell Goalkeeper Buxton United FC

Jermaine Cumberbatch Goalkeeper Den Amstel FC

Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock FC

Akel Clarke Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors FC

Ryan Hunte Goalkeeper Den Amstel FC

Trevon Lythcott Defender Western Tigers FC

Sherwin Skeete Defender Victoria Kings FC

Rondel Hutson Defender Den Amstel FC

Kevin Dundas Defender Den Amstel FC

Kevin Layne Defender NA United FC

Quincy Adams Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

Colin Nelson Defender Western Tigers FC

Solomon Austin Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

William Europe Defender Anns Grove FC

Deshawn Joseph Defender Netrockers FC

Delwin Fraser Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC

Eusi Phillips Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC

Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers FC

Kestor Jacobs Midfielder Den Amstel FC

Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

Vurlon Mills Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

Andre Hector Midfielder Den Amstel FC

Ryan Hackett Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

Leo-orin Lovell Midfielder Den Amstel FC

Jamal Haynes Forward Botofago FC

Jamal Perreira Forward Den Amstel FC

Pernel Schultz Forward Western Tigers FC

Jamal Harvey Forward Den Amstel FC

Trayon Bobb Forward Uitvlugt FC

Eon Alleyne Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

Kelsey Benjamin Forward Western Tigers FC

Gregory Richardson Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel FC

Delroy Fraser Forward Guyana Defence Force FC

Domini Garnett Forward Fruta Conquerors FC