Concacaf Nations League Local based Golden Jaguars commence training for Belize clash following GFF Talent ID process

An extended Guyana-based national squad will this weekend commence the Guyana Football Federation’s two-month preparations for the final round Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League home qualifier against Belize on Saturday, March 23.
The squad of 35 players was chosen following a GFF Talent ID process and selection meeting involving GFF Technical officials and top local Coaches. Guyana is in a strong position to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in its history, with the top regional competition slated for June and July this year.
The Golden Jaguars are 8th in the qualification table going into the final round of matches, with the top ten teams joining Mexico, USA, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama and Honduras at the Gold Cup.
“We are excited by the large, diverse pool of local talent that we have identified with the help of some top local coaches and GFF technical experts,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.
“Each of these players now has the golden opportunity to work hard and prove their worth over the next two months as Head Coach Michael Johnson assesses local and overseas talent for the final squad.”
The GFF Talent ID Panel consisted of: Charles Pollard, National U20 Head Coach Wayne Dover, GFF Coach Mentor and Fruta Conquerors Head Coach Sampson Gilbert, Den Amstel Head Coach Oneal Heywood, GFF Technical Development Officer Eon DeViera, Western Tigers Head Coach Calvin Allen, GFF Youth Development Officer and Milerock Head Coach Bryan Joseph, GFF Coach Education Director Wilson Toledo, GFF Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan, and GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.
The local squad will be put through their paces in a series of fitness tests tomorrow and Sunday at the GFF National Technical Centre at Providence. The squad will then train three times per week to compete for places in the final squad for the Belize match on March 23rd, next.
Guyana based Senior Men’s Training Squad
Name Position Club
Jason Cromwell Goalkeeper Buxton United FC
Jermaine Cumberbatch Goalkeeper Den Amstel FC
Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock FC
Akel Clarke Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors FC
Ryan Hunte Goalkeeper Den Amstel FC
Trevon Lythcott Defender Western Tigers FC
Sherwin Skeete Defender Victoria Kings FC

Technical Director Ian Greenwood chairs a meeting with national Team Coaches to select the Guyana based squad.

Rondel Hutson Defender Den Amstel FC
Kevin Dundas Defender Den Amstel FC
Kevin Layne Defender NA United FC
Quincy Adams Defender Fruta Conquerors FC
Colin Nelson Defender Western Tigers FC
Solomon Austin Defender Fruta Conquerors FC
William Europe Defender Anns Grove FC
Deshawn Joseph Defender Netrockers FC
Delwin Fraser Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC
Eusi Phillips Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC
Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers FC
Kestor Jacobs Midfielder Den Amstel FC
Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC
Vurlon Mills Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC
Andre Hector Midfielder Den Amstel FC
Ryan Hackett Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC
Leo-orin Lovell Midfielder Den Amstel FC
Jamal Haynes Forward Botofago FC
Jamal Perreira Forward Den Amstel FC
Pernel Schultz Forward Western Tigers FC
Jamal Harvey Forward Den Amstel FC
Trayon Bobb Forward Uitvlugt FC
Eon Alleyne Forward Fruta Conquerors FC
Kelsey Benjamin Forward Western Tigers FC
Gregory Richardson Forward Fruta Conquerors FC
Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel FC
Delroy Fraser Forward Guyana Defence Force FC
Domini Garnett Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

