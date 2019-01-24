Sale of Mercedes car parts leads to fraud charge

Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

A resident from Hadfield Street, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in court to answer a charge of fraudulent conversion after he allegedly sold some car parts entrusted to him.
Joseph Garraway, 30, entered a not guilty plea to the charge that was read out to him by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.
It was alleged that between June 1, 2015 and June 13, 2015 at Oronoque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown being solely entrusted by Clairmonte Cummings with a quantity of Mercedes Benz car parts valued at $1,175,000, the father of one and chemical engineer fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.
He was represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail based on the gravity of the offence and the fact that the defendant is known to the victim and the witnesses into the matter.
According to the attorney, in an application for bail, his client at no point in time ever tried to interfere with the victim or the witnesses. He claimed that Garraway was instructed to sell the articles and he is willing to settle the matter once he receives the money from a third person involved in the matter.
He also stated that Garraway, if granted bail, will attend every court session.
Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty then granted bail to the accused in the sum of $100,000 under the condition that he reports every Friday to the Brickdam Police Station until the completion of the matter.
Garraway was instructed to return to court on February 13, 2019.

