Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

Jan 24, 2019 Sports 0

 

 

The Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) would like to clear the air on their Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over game against Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) which was abandoned due to rain.Batting first, GYO were 185-4 in 32 overs when the rain intervened. A release from the club stated that when the umpires signaled for the covers, the rain was almost on the ground and this gave their lone ground staff little time to cover the pitch before it began to rain harder.“Subsequently, the players assisted the ground staff to cover the pitch; however it is not the players’ duty to ensure that the pitch is covered. It rained for about 30-45 minutes which caused seepage on the pitch and about one hour later the umpires instructed the ground staff to remove the covers; he was assisted by players of both teams. During this process (when the covers were taken off) there were more seepage on the pitch and the umpires following an inspection, decided to make another inspection one hour later. It began to rain once more and the umpires instructed that the pitch be covered and this was done.  Following the showers and removal of the covers (for the second time), the umpires, after their inspections, decided that further play was not possible,” The release stated.“MYO wished to make it clear that the ground staff followed the instructions of the umpires and was ably assisted by its players and despite getting wet they were willing to continue the game. Additionally, at no time were the players hesitant in assisting the ground staff.  MYO can only afford to employ one ground staff and it is difficult for him alone to handle the covers and no player, from whichever team, is obligated to assist any ground staff.  The umpires are the sole judges of fair and unfair play and it is to them to decide whether the condition is too dangerous for play to take place,” The release informed.

More in this category

Sports

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against...

Jan 24, 2019

  Mc Gill Sports Club of Canal Number One have secured their place in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50-over tournament after defeating Cornelia Ida by two...
Read More
Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on February 3

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on...

Jan 24, 2019

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

Jan 24, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West...

Jan 24, 2019

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet clashes with Phagwah races

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]