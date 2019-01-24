MYO clears the air on abandoned match

The Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) would like to clear the air on their Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over game against Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) which was abandoned due to rain.Batting first, GYO were 185-4 in 32 overs when the rain intervened. A release from the club stated that when the umpires signaled for the covers, the rain was almost on the ground and this gave their lone ground staff little time to cover the pitch before it began to rain harder.“Subsequently, the players assisted the ground staff to cover the pitch; however it is not the players’ duty to ensure that the pitch is covered. It rained for about 30-45 minutes which caused seepage on the pitch and about one hour later the umpires instructed the ground staff to remove the covers; he was assisted by players of both teams. During this process (when the covers were taken off) there were more seepage on the pitch and the umpires following an inspection, decided to make another inspection one hour later. It began to rain once more and the umpires instructed that the pitch be covered and this was done. Following the showers and removal of the covers (for the second time), the umpires, after their inspections, decided that further play was not possible,” The release stated.“MYO wished to make it clear that the ground staff followed the instructions of the umpires and was ably assisted by its players and despite getting wet they were willing to continue the game. Additionally, at no time were the players hesitant in assisting the ground staff. MYO can only afford to employ one ground staff and it is difficult for him alone to handle the covers and no player, from whichever team, is obligated to assist any ground staff. The umpires are the sole judges of fair and unfair play and it is to them to decide whether the condition is too dangerous for play to take place,” The release informed.