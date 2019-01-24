Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill Sports Club of Canal Number One have secured their place in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50-over tournament after defeating Cornelia Ida by two wickets in their semi final encounter on Sunday last.

In a game which was reduced to 38 overs due to rain, Cornelia Ida CC batted first and managed 211-5 at Canal Number Two ground. Akshaya Persaud and Dhaniram Azamudeen handed their team a solid start as they brought up their half century stand in the 10th over. The duo continued to play their shots and went on to post 123 before Azamudeen was taken off Balram Aron for 53 off 45 balls with three fours and four sixes. Persaud continued to rotate the strike well as he accumulated his runs on both sides of the pitch. He anchored his team innings, hitting six fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 98; his fourth consecutive half century of the tournament.

Amar Deen claimed 2-41, while there was one each Balram Aron, Daniel Basdeo and Travis Persaud.

In reply, Mc Gill SC lost opener Shafiek Deen, bowled by Richie Looknauth for one, Sudesh Persaud caught off Avinash Dhaniram for nine and Abdul Razack for three to be reduced to 32-3. Following a downpour, Mc Gill were then set a revised target of 154 from 27 overs, needing a further 118 from 90 balls. Singh then blasted eight sixes in a top score of 70 not out and got valuable support from Badsdeo who made 20 with two sixes as Mc Gill reached 157-8 in 26.4 overs.

Persaud returned to take 4-22 from 5.4 overs, Richie Looknauth had 2-12, while Naveed Ali and Mohammad Wazidali had one apiece.

At Joe Vieira Park, rain prevented further play in the second semi final between Independence A and Zeeburg SC. Independence A batted first and managed 188 all out in 33.2 overs; the game was reduced to 45 overs.

Vivian Beckles made 54 with two fours and five sixes, while Javon Hector got 32 (2×4,3×6) and Ceenauth Bisessar 30 (3×6). Off-spinner Malcolm Hubbard bagged 5-45 off eight overs and Yutesh Dhanpaul 2-33.

Rain caused a delay in the resumption of play after which Zeeburg were given a revised target of 127 from 30 overs. They were 77-6 in 12 overs when rain prevented further play. Cornelius Rising made 27; Hubbard 21 and Dhanpaul 21 not out. Mahendra Dhanpaul, Jagnarine Etwaroo and Arshad Azim took two wickets each. The game has been re-scheduled for Sunday.