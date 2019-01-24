KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet clashes with Phagwah races

President of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Justice Cecil Kennard is peeved that the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has set a horserace meet at Rising Sun Turf Club on the same date that his club has set their Phagwah meet, which, for the past 40 years, has been held at this time.

Kennard, KMTC’s President for the past 26 years, lamented that the Guyana Horseracing Authority, which would deal with such issues, is now defunct and the March 24 date for the Phagwah meet was published since January 6.

At that time the KMTC has indicated that there will be a total of five horserace meets this year staged by the club with the first slated for Sunday, March 24.

In a correspondence, the Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice based turf club noted that the other meets were set for May 19, August 4 (Independence meet), Sunday, 20 October and the Boxing Day meet on December 26th.

According the Kennard, Jumbo Jet who does not own a Track, has set their Triple Crown dates for Mashramani, Phagwah and Easter week.

“We (KMTC) are very disappointed that Jumbo Jet has set their meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice on the same date that we have published our meet to be held on since last year. Some of the Horse owners are also disappointed,” an upset Kennard stated.

“We want to let the public know that two-weeks ago the Vice-President of our club, Dennis DeRoop called Nazrudeen Mohammed Jr from Jumbo Jet to discuss the matter and to ask them to change their date because that has always been our date and Rising Sun has never held a Phagwah meet,” informed Kennard, who said his club will go ahead with the March 24 date. (Sean Devers)