Kaneville woman carries ganja in shoes to lock-ups

Sarah Charles was yesterday hauled before the court after she was reportedly found in an unfortunate situation of which she is being accused of trying to introduce narcotics to the Geo

rgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups.

Charles denied the allegation that was read to her by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty. At the time she made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on January 21, 2019 at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts, Charles unlawfully introduced 23 grams of cannabis into the lock-ups.

The mother of three informed the court that she is 33 years old and hails from Lot 908 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

Charles told the court that she had no knowledge of the narcotic as she doesn’t really know the person she is being accused of taking the narcotic to.

“I only know this guy from the other day when I was in the lock-ups waiting for my bail to be paid. He took my number and we started talking. The day this thing happened, he asked me to collect $10,000 from someone to buy a shirt and food for him and bring it when he comes to court.”

“When I meet the person, they just gave me the shoes. I didn’t know it had weed in it.”

However, police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on information received that the parties are known to each other for the past three months.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was asked to do a favour of bringing the shoes to the lock-ups. Upon arrival, she was told by police ranks that they needed to search the item. It was then observed that Charles began to act in a suspicious manner.

Checks were done and the cannabis was discovered in the soles of the shoes.

Bail was denied for Charles and she was remanded to prison until February 13, 2019.