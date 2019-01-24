Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kaneville woman carries ganja in shoes to lock-ups

Jan 24, 2019 News 0

 

Sarah Charles was yesterday hauled before the court after she was reportedly found in an unfortunate situation of which she is being accused of trying to introduce narcotics to the Geo

Remanded: Sarah Charles

rgetown Magistrates’ Courts lock-ups.
Charles denied the allegation that was read to her by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty. At the time she made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge read that on January 21, 2019 at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts, Charles unlawfully introduced 23 grams of cannabis into the lock-ups.
The mother of three informed the court that she is 33 years old and hails from Lot 908 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.
Charles told the court that she had no knowledge of the narcotic as she doesn’t really know the person she is being accused of taking the narcotic to.
“I only know this guy from the other day when I was in the lock-ups waiting for my bail to be paid. He took my number and we started talking. The day this thing happened, he asked me to collect $10,000 from someone to buy a shirt and food for him and bring it when he comes to court.”

“When I meet the person, they just gave me the shoes. I didn’t know it had weed in it.”
However, police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on information received that the parties are known to each other for the past three months.
According to the prosecutor, the defendant was asked to do a favour of bringing the shoes to the lock-ups. Upon arrival, she was told by police ranks that they needed to search the item. It was then observed that Charles began to act in a suspicious manner.
Checks were done and the cannabis was discovered in the soles of the shoes.
Bail was denied for Charles and she was remanded to prison until February 13, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against...

Jan 24, 2019

  Mc Gill Sports Club of Canal Number One have secured their place in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50-over tournament after defeating Cornelia Ida by two...
Read More
Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on February 3

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on...

Jan 24, 2019

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

Jan 24, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West...

Jan 24, 2019

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet clashes with Phagwah races

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]