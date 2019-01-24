Irfaat win and de Chat-3 feel poked

Guyanese got a way of describing people as big ones. If a man watch anodda one and seh he is a big one, most people gon understand dat de man claiming dat de odda one powerful. He could be a Ministah or a big drug dealer. Fuh sure, dem big ones always got money.

Dem boys was watching Irfaat and everybody agree he is a big one. But when people seh Irfaat is a big one, de term does confuse people. Of course, Irfaat was a Ministah, suh he had a driver. Then while he was a Ministah, money flow, suh he end up wid nuff property.

As a man wid nuff property and nuff money, even when he stop being a Ministah, everybody know he was a big one.

Is when dem boys laugh whenever dem hear Irfaat is a big one, dat people asking dem why dem laughing. After a while, people start to realize dat Irfaat is a big one in more ways than one. He also big in size.

Dem boys seh fuh a long time now, he start training to be a big one. He start to eat double de amount he use to eat. And of course, he start to grow. Dem boys heard dat after some welders go inside he house at West Coast. Then dem see de glare. Dem was welding ee bed. Suddenly, Irfaat tun Michelin Man.

But de man had a reason fuh getting big. Is now dat he win de party nomination, dat people see wha de weight mean. Jagdeo put he weight behind Irfaat and de combined weight was too much fuh de Chat-3; Gail and Dr. Frank. None of dem coulda match Irfaat.

He had de size to push out Dr Frank, Gail, Dr Vindhya, Gail, De Chat-3 and even Sam who was planning a comeback.

De problem now start. Is de walkabout dat guh bother him.

And while dat happening, de Chat-3 complaining how Jagdeo use him. He pay Jagdeo passage to go to Suriname. When dem go to Essequibo, is he stand all de expense. De Chat-3 seh dat he now know how a gay man does feel. He seh he get poked.

Talk half and don’t go near to Irfaat wid a pin.