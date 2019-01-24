Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
The opening leg of the 2019 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ street football tournament continues tomorrow night at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac with night two of the West Demerara/East Bank Zone.
A release of the fixtures from the organisers showed that a total of eight group matches are scheduled to kick off from 19:00hrs with the feature match commencing at 22:30hrs, which will feature the defending champions Showstoppers matching skills with Up-top bosses.
Showstoppers will be aiming to solidify their chance of reaching the knockout round by securing a second consecutive victory. While Brothers United, Jetty, Bagotstown Warriors, West Side Warriors and Up-Top Bosses will be looking to continue the winning form.
The night’s full fixtures are as follows:
Jetty vs West Side Ballers-19:00hrs
Boom Bang vs Up-Like-7-19:30hrs
Genna vs Dream Team-20:00hrs
Young Ballers vs Agricola-20:30hrs
ESPN vs Brothers United-21:00hrs
Ballers Empire vs Bagotstown Warriors-21:30hrs
Rising Stars vs Phoenix Ballers-22:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Up-Top-Bosses-22:30hrs
Meanwhile, the current points table stands:
Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts
Showstoppers 1 1 0 3 0 +3 3
Up-Top Bosses 1 1 0 3 0 +3 3
Boom Bang 1 0 1 0 3 -3 0
Up-Like-7 1 0 1 0 3 -3 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
ESPN 1 1 0 4 0 +4 3
Brothers United 1 1 0 1 1 0 3
Genna 1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Dream Team 1 0 1 0 4 -4 0
Group-C
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
West Side Ballers 1 1 0 1 0 +1 3
Jetty 1 1 0 1 1 0 3
Phoenix Ballers 1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Rising Stars 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Ballers Empire 1 1 0 1 0 +1 3
Bagotstown 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Young Ballers 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Agricola 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0
