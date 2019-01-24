Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

The opening leg of the 2019 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ street football tournament continues tomorrow night at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac with night two of the West Demerara/East Bank Zone.

A release of the fixtures from the organisers showed that a total of eight group matches are scheduled to kick off from 19:00hrs with the feature match commencing at 22:30hrs, which will feature the defending champions Showstoppers matching skills with Up-top bosses.

Showstoppers will be aiming to solidify their chance of reaching the knockout round by securing a second consecutive victory. While Brothers United, Jetty, Bagotstown Warriors, West Side Warriors and Up-Top Bosses will be looking to continue the winning form.

The night’s full fixtures are as follows:

Jetty vs West Side Ballers-19:00hrs

Boom Bang vs Up-Like-7-19:30hrs

Genna vs Dream Team-20:00hrs

Young Ballers vs Agricola-20:30hrs

ESPN vs Brothers United-21:00hrs

Ballers Empire vs Bagotstown Warriors-21:30hrs

Rising Stars vs Phoenix Ballers-22:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Up-Top-Bosses-22:30hrs

Meanwhile, the current points table stands:

Point Standings

Group-A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts

Showstoppers 1 1 0 3 0 +3 3

Up-Top Bosses 1 1 0 3 0 +3 3

Boom Bang 1 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Up-Like-7 1 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group-B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

ESPN 1 1 0 4 0 +4 3

Brothers United 1 1 0 1 1 0 3

Genna 1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Dream Team 1 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group-C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

West Side Ballers 1 1 0 1 0 +1 3

Jetty 1 1 0 1 1 0 3

Phoenix Ballers 1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Rising Stars 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group-D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Ballers Empire 1 1 0 1 0 +1 3

Bagotstown 1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Young Ballers 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Agricola 1 0 1 0 1 -1 0