Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

By Franklin Wilson

Come March 23rd next, and well before that date, it’s is imperative for the Government of the day to ensure that all the necessary support is given to

the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in its quest to create history by guiding Guyana to the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in the nation’s history.

The Lady Jags created history when they qualified for the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup in 2010 which was contested in Cancun Mexico and now it’s the Golden Jaguars’ turn to emulate the Lady Jags.

This 15th edition of the premier competition in Concacaf which has seen an increase of teams from 12 to 16 which was announced in February of 2018, has offered Guyana a golden opportunity to be there in the USA later this year; it would be the biggest achievement of the nation in its 100+ years in the sport.

It is therefore essential that the government engage the GFF now, if it has not already done so to ensure that come Saturday March 23 next at the Guyana National Stadium Providence, the entire nation turns out to give Head Coach Michael Johnson and his Golden Jaguars the energy needed to get past Belize and qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup which will kick off on Saturday June 15 next.

Six of the 16 national teams scheduled to participate have qualified, those being the countries that participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hexagonal qualifier round: Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States.

Three of the four qualifying rounds in the Caribbean Nations League (CNL), the gateway to the Gold Cup have already been completed and Guyana, one of the 34 contesting nations is in the reckoning for a top 10 finish which will earn a place in the Gold Cup.

Guyana is currently holding down the 8th place with 6 points from 2 wins and a loss, they are behind Curacao, Haiti, Canada, Cuba, Jamaica, Martinique and Bermuda in that order.

The Guyana National Stadium was mentioned earlier in this piece but it is has not been confirmed for the match to date; this is a much bigger and better accessible venue than the Leonora Track and Field Facility which is listed on the Concacaf Website as the host venue.

Given the nature of this historic showdown against Belize, all efforts must be made by the Government, which is charge of the Providence Stadium as well, to ensure that the venue is made available with all related costs being under-written as their contribution to this nation in its quest for glory.

A win come March 23rd next would not only be for the Wayne Forde led GFF to take pleasure in, it will be a victory for all throughout the length and breadth of this 83,000 square mile country.

The GFF too, must commence a rigorous, robust and consistent campaign to keep all Guyana as well as Guyanese in the Diaspora up to date with its plans. Replica national team jerseys ought to be procured so that fans can identify with their team come match day.

Guyana defeated Barbados 3-0 (decided by disciplinary committee), Turks and Caicos Islands 8-0 and lost to French Guiana 1-2 in week three.

Concacaf would have already announced that the Estadio Nacional, in San Jose, Costa Rica will host a Concacaf Gold Cup doubl

eheader featuring the home nation on Sunday, June 16, 2019. This is another first timer for this tournament that matches will be played in Central America; the two matches will kick-off the action for Group B.

This summer’s expanded Gold Cup will also see a yet-to-be-announced Caribbean venue also hosting a double header.