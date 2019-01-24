Pillion rider crushed by fuel truck after bike loses control

A La Parfaite Harmonie teenaged father is dead after he was thrown under the wheels of a fuel truck on the West Bank Demerara yesterday.

The horrific accident left family and friends of John Walcott, called ‘Redman’, 19, in deep mourning.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred around 11:45hrs on the Goed Intent public road.

Also involved in the accident was motor lorry, GJJ 3746 owned by Jaikishan Naipaul of Nismes Village, West Bank Demerara. It was driven by Ramnarine Singh, a 42-year-old Sisters Village man.

The motorcycle, CH 4244, was said to be owned by Walcott but ridden at the time by Orin Parris, 26, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the motorcycle was proceeding south with Walcott on the pillion.

Witnesses said that it was going at a fast rate. Others claimed it was doing stunts.

At they negotiated a left turn, the rider lost control of the motorcycle.

Walcott, sensing danger, decided to jump off and ended up under the truck wheels, which ran over his head.

Parris reported fell with the motorcycle on the roadway injuring himself and causing significant damage to the bike.

The two were both taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Walcott was pronounced dead while Parris was treated.

The lorry and driver were both taken to the police station while the damaged bike was also lodged.

Witnesses said that the rider and pillion passenger were not wearing safety helmets at the time of accident.

It is reported that further investigation is in progress.

According to reports, Walcott recently became a father and was involved in a serious motorcycle accident less than a year ago. He was warned to be careful.