Fiba Americas Qualifier Doman to replace Victor

Less than a month remains before the National men’s basketball team are scheduled to depart for Colombia where they will take part in the biggest tournament of Guyana Basketball’s history; the FIBA Americas qualifiers.

Sean Doman

Recently, it was disclosed by head coach, Junior Hercules, that the team’s vice-captain Ray Victor who was very influential during Guyana’s Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship winning campaign last year, is injured with a broken leg.
However, Hercules shared with this publication that he has been in contact for about five months with a more than suitable replacement in 26-year-old Sean Doman.

Doman, who is U.S. based, stands at 6’3″ and weighs 200 pounds. He is a combo guard and has played College ball at Montreat College before a semi-professional stint in China where he averaged 24.6 after seven games.
The player is of Guyanese decent through his mother Barbara Thornton of Georgetown, while his father, Clifton Doman, is Jamaican.

Doman in action during the his semi-pro stint in China.

When the Communications scholar received word that he will be given the opportunity to try out for the Guyana team, he was ecstatic.
In an invited comment to this publication, he posited that, “I live by the words ‘Humble and Hungry’ and I feel I am a crafty and aggressive guard on both ends, I’m definitely blessed and honored to be given an opportunity to represent Guyana.”
Meanwhile, Coach Hercules, who has been keep an eye on the player for almost half a year, noted that, “It’s a great asset for Guyana to have an exciting and equally humble semiprofessional player for the very important upcoming FIBA Americas qualifiers next month.”
The qualifiers will run from February 22nd to 24th in the city of Bogota, Colombia and Guyana is in Pool B that includes the hosts, Bolivia and Paraguay.
With Colombia Basketball set to provide meals, accommodation and transportation to the games, the estimated travel and miscellaneous cost for a 15-member contingent has been pegged at around $5million. (Calvin Chapman)

