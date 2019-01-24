Farifield, Ogle, Lusignan B, Enmore triumph

The 2019 edition of the ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40 overs cricket tournament for teams on the East Coast of Demerara commenced on Sunday last at several venues.

The preliminary games are being played in a round robin format across two groups with the highlights of last Sunday’s action being a six wickets haul by Owen Andrews and Chaterpaul Ramraj and a century by Krishna Deosarran.

The summarized scores are as follows:

At Fairfield: Fairfield SC defeated Mahaica Cavaliers by six wickets. Mahaica Cavaliers SC made 101 all out in 27.2 overs, batting first. P. Chowtie got 34; T. Charles and R. Chatura took four wickets and three wickets respectively. Fairfield SC responded with 105 for 4 in 13.4 overs.

At Ogle: Ogle SC Blasters defeated Paradise SC All stars by eight wkts. Paradise SC All stars managed 61-7 in 17 overs-innings closed; Andre Gomes took 4 for 15 runs from 5 overs. (three players were absent). Ogle Blasters got to 63 for 2 from eight overs. Andrew Samaroo scored 21.

Lusignan B defeated host Starthavon SC by two wickets in a game that was affected by rain. Starthavon scored 193 all out in 37 overs. Ganesh Sugrim struck 61 and S. Budhu 35. Lusignan B chasing a revised target of 107 from 22 overs, got over the line in 21.3 for the loss of eight wickets. M. Persaud scored 37 whilst G. Hemraj took 2 for 15 runs.

Host Enmore CCCC Enforcers overcame Mahaica SC by six wickets in a game that was adjusted to 25 overs. Mahaica SC made 81 all out in 21 overs. Chris Surat took 4 for 18 for ECCCC Enforcers who replied with 84 from 6.4 overs. Bheemraj Ramkelawan and Rudolph Singh scored 43 not out and 20 respectively.

At Buxton: Buxton SC dismissed Helena SC for 95 in 19.3 overs with Owen Andrews taking 6 for 4 runs. I. Alli resisted with 41 for Helena SC. In reply Buxton SC were 40 without loss (6.4) overs before rain put a halt to the match.

The game between Lusignan East Strikers and Better Hope Sixers was rained out.

Action continues this weekend with Lusignan SC A vs Lusignan East Strikers on at Lusignan, Enmore will host Beehive SC, Cane Grove New Generation SC at home to Buxton SC, Better Hope A vs Golden Achievers SC at Better Hope, Ogle Blasters vs Strathavon SC at Ogle, Strathavon B vs Better Hope Sixers at Strathavon and Fairfield SC vs LBI SC at Fairfield.

All matches will commence at 11:00am.