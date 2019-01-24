Executed taxi driver was witness in Kaieteur News grenade attack –injured suspects detained after turning up at hospitals

Police were last night keeping watch over two injured men, who are suspected to be the gunmen who executed taxi driver Kelvin Walters.

Walters, a taxi driver, was the key witness in the Kaieteur News grenade attack case.

The suspects, Devon Williams, 32; and Roderick Thomas, 27 were arrested shortly after turning up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and the Woodlands Hospital.

Both men had sustained broken left legs, and police said that one of the suspects has been positively identified.

Police believe that the gunmen were injured after Walters managed to ram his vehicle into the killers’ CG motorcycle just as he was shot.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the men told police that he was run over by a car. Police have swabbed the hands of both suspects for traces of gunpowder.

Police also recovered a fully-loaded 9mm Taurus pistol at the scene.

Williams, of James Street, Albouystown, was charged in 2008 for armed robbery and abduction, while police had detained Thoma

s and two others following a high-speed chase at Industry, East Coast Demerara.

While police sources confirmed that Walters was a witness to the June 2016 attempted grenade attack outside Kaieteur News, investigators said they are still seeking a motive.

Indications are that the killers had kept Walters under surveillance for some time, since one of the suspects was allegedly recently spotted near the victim’s Lot 242 Forshaw Street, Queenstown residence.

Walters, 38, was gunned down by two men on a CG motorcycle around 19:30 hrs on Tuesday, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men on a motorcycle turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and 9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The two suspects, one of whom was already positively identified, have been arrested and are under guards at a private medical institution.

“Both suffered injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident,” police said.

CCTV footage showed one of the gunmen hopping north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Testifying in the October 2016 preliminary inquiry into the grenade throwing incident outside Kaieteur News, Walters had stated that he had seen the accused, Alfie Garraway, give a live grenade to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted for the June 4, attack.

Walters had testified that Garraway had stated that the explosive device was to be thrown at the publisher’s Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Walters had also told the court that he was present at Garraway’s home at the time.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 D’Urban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street.

On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.