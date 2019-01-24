Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charity resident freed on ammo charges

Jan 24, 2019 News 0

FREED: Hayland Handy

Hayland Handy, 41, of Charity, East Bank Essequibo, walked out of court a free man yesterday after an ammunition charge was dismissed against him. This was after trial Magistrate Crystal Lambert upheld a no-case submission made by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon, who represented Handy.
Handy was brought before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on June 23, 2018 and charged with having 49 rounds of ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. Police had said that they found the illegal items in Handy’s possession after carrying out a search on him.

Police had said that the rounds were hidden in the air breather in the engine bay of the vehicle in which he was travelling. After reviewing the evidence, Magistrate Lambert ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Handy.
Hence, she dismissed the charge against him.
Handy had been out on bail pending trial.

More in this category

Sports

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against...

Jan 24, 2019

  Mc Gill Sports Club of Canal Number One have secured their place in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50-over tournament after defeating Cornelia Ida by two...
Read More
Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on February 3

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on...

Jan 24, 2019

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

Jan 24, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West...

Jan 24, 2019

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet clashes with Phagwah races

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]