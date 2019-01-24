Charity resident freed on ammo charges

Hayland Handy, 41, of Charity, East Bank Essequibo, walked out of court a free man yesterday after an ammunition charge was dismissed against him. This was after trial Magistrate Crystal Lambert upheld a no-case submission made by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon, who represented Handy.

Handy was brought before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on June 23, 2018 and charged with having 49 rounds of ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. Police had said that they found the illegal items in Handy’s possession after carrying out a search on him.

Police had said that the rounds were hidden in the air breather in the engine bay of the vehicle in which he was travelling. After reviewing the evidence, Magistrate Lambert ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Handy.

Hence, she dismissed the charge against him.

Handy had been out on bail pending trial.