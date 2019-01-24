Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canje hire car driver slapped with sexual assault on 13-year-old.

Jan 24, 2019 News 0

 

A hire car driver of New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh on Tuesday, on a charge of sexual assault committed on a minor.
Nowrang Samaroo, called “Fenton”, was charged for allegedly touched a minor in a sexual way without her consent to such touching on January 18, at Vryheid Public Road.
He was unrepresented and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was subsequently placed on $75,000 bail and is set to return to court on January 29, 2019.
According to the facts of the case, on Friday last, the 13-year-old boarded the driver’s car en route to her school when Samaroo touched her inappropriately. He reportedly ripped the student’s uniform in the process.
The teen, in an effort to escape the man, reportedly jumped from the moving car. She was shortly after picked up by a passing car and taken to the nearest police station where a report was made of the incident.

More in this category

Sports

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against Cornelia Ida

Mc Gill SC secure place in final following two-wkt win against...

Jan 24, 2019

  Mc Gill Sports Club of Canal Number One have secured their place in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50-over tournament after defeating Cornelia Ida by two...
Read More
Government’s partnership imperative to help propel nation to inaugural Concacaf Gold Cup

Government’s partnership imperative to help...

Jan 24, 2019

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on February 3

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on...

Jan 24, 2019

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

MYO clears the air on abandoned match

Jan 24, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Zone continues tomorrow night

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West...

Jan 24, 2019

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet clashes with Phagwah races

KMTC President peeved…. Rising Sun’s meet...

Jan 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]