Canje hire car driver slapped with sexual assault on 13-year-old.

Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
A hire car driver of New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh on Tuesday, on a charge of sexual assault committed on a minor.
Nowrang Samaroo, called “Fenton”, was charged for allegedly touched a minor in a sexual way without her consent to such touching on January 18, at Vryheid Public Road.
He was unrepresented and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was subsequently placed on $75,000 bail and is set to return to court on January 29, 2019.
According to the facts of the case, on Friday last, the 13-year-old boarded the driver’s car en route to her school when Samaroo touched her inappropriately. He reportedly ripped the student’s uniform in the process.
The teen, in an effort to escape the man, reportedly jumped from the moving car. She was shortly after picked up by a passing car and taken to the nearest police station where a report was made of the incident.
