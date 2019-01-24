Berbice Cricket Board honours former Secretary Oscar Ramjeet with its highest Award

“Over the last ten months, we at the Berbice Cricket Board have achieved the impossible. From a long period of being dormant and almost buried, Berbice Cricket is now the pride of Guyana and we are once again at the top of the mountain. None of this would have been possible without your support and your committment to Berbice Cricket is unmatched.” Those were the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster as he honoured former BCB Secretary Oscar Ramjeet with the Board’s highest Award “The Tribute to Hero Award”.

Ramjeet was honoured for his service to the Berbice Cricket Board in the 1960’s when he served as Secretary and also for personally raising over $3M in 2018 for the development of Berbice Cricket. Foster noted that when he took over the Berbice Cricket Board, the Board was indebted and had only $42, 000 in its Bank Account. Ramjeet, Foster stated called him immediately after the election and pledged his cooperation. The former BCB Secretary, despite his advanced age, worked beyond the call of duty and was able to get his close friends and clients to come on board. Ramjeet, an Attorney-at-Law was able to raise funds for numerous Berbice Cricket Board projects including Award Ceremony, Cricket Academy, Educational Posters, Countywide Coaching, Cricket Clinics, Reds Perreira visit, Dave Martins Concert, Training of Pre-level One Coaches and Double Wicket Tournament among numerous others.

Foster hailed Ramjeet as a true Hero of Berbice Cricket and someone who walk the walk instead of just talking. The Tribute to Hero Award is specially reserved for persons who have made major contributions to the development of the game in the Ancient County. Other Awardees in the Past have included Carl Moore, Malcolm Peters, Dhieranidranauth Somwaru, Mortimer George, Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazek and Roy Baijnauth. A humble Ramjeet, in response, stated that his love for Berbice Cricket is deep rooted and he would remain committed to its development until he draws his final breath. The former Berbice Cricket Board Secretary stated that he was very impressed with the vision and hard work of the Hilbert Foster led Administration. He expressed delight that all of his friends were clearly delighted with the usage of their funds, the regular reports they have received from the Berbice Cricket Board and the wide spread media coverage.

Ramjet was born in 1939 in the sleepy village of No. 2, East Canje and briefly played First Division Cricket for Vryheid, West Canje. In 1965, he represented the Berbice Cricket Board at the Guyana Cricket Board duo of Fred Wills and Rex Mc Kay started the struggle for more votes for the Berbice Cricket Board. Ramjeet later obtained scholarship to West Germany but the Berbice Board was eventually granted more votes than the ordinary clubs. He was honoured in 2014 during the BCB 75th Anniversary for his Service to Cricket in the Ancient County.