BCB launches Spready’s Snackette Second Division Tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board plans to host at least thirty Cricket Tournaments in 2019 and was given a major boost when another sponsor came on board last weekend. Mr. Manoj Singh, CEO of Spready’s Snackette readily agreed to sponsor the finance of hosting a 100 Balls Second Division Tournament for fifteen teams in the Lower Corentyne Sub Area. The Tournament bowled off on Sunday 20th January at venues across Berbice. The Tournament would be played on a Knock-out basis with the Final scheduled for the historic Port Mourant Ground.

Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Rose Hall Town Bakewell Cricket Team have been barred from playing in the Tournament as the Berbice Cricket Board seeks to encourage other Clubs to excel without playing against the two most powerful Clubs in the Ancient County. The Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament is a fulfillment of a committment made by BCB President Hilbert Foster to the Secretary of the Chesney Cricket Club to organise a Tournament between Clubs who do not have any major First Division Players.

In 2018, Rose Hall Town Bakewell dominated the Second Division Tournaments with Under-19 Players Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson, Junior Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair not being considered First Division Players. Players from Albion Community Centre and Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club have been barred from the Tournament, while only Players living between Bush Lot and No. 1 Road would be allowed to participate.

Seventeen Clubs would feature in the historic Tournament, Courtland, Fyrish Road, Fyrish, Chesney, Kilcoy, Toopoo, Tamarind Root, Belvedere United, Jai Hinds, Albion Open, Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town Tigers, Tain Block 4, Whim Nationals, Nigg Intruders, Kildonan and Ramnarine Memorial. Matches would start at 13:00hours sharp with Teams bowling fourteen six balls overs and two eight balls overs. Teams are reminded that once they give walkovers, they would be banned for the rest of 2019 along with their players, while Captains would forfeit their rights to the toss if they are not present at the venues by 12:45hours. All Players shall have to be attired in white uniforms as the Berbice Cricket Board seeks to lift the standard on the field of play.

Foster also disclosed that in 2019, the Berbice Cricket Board would be playing two new Tournaments at the Under-23 and Intermediate levels. These would be in addition to the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Unde-21, Female, Internal Zone, Double Wicket, Primary School, Secondary School, Second Division and First Division levels. The BCB President expressed gratitude to Manoj and Narine Singh for their support of Berbice Cricket and pledged to organise a successful Tournament. Spready’s Snackette, during the Presidency of Keith Foster, had sponsored an Under-19 Tournament for three years.

Manoj Singh in brief remarks stated that he was delighted to be associated with Berbice Cricket again as he was very impressed with the improvements over the last year. Sports, he stated was the best avenue to keep youths off the road and his Business was committed to fulfilling its corporate duties.